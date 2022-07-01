SPONSORED CONTENT

Sartorial showcase debuts student collections

Photography courtesy of SAVANNAH COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN

AT THE PEAK of spring, Savannah College of Art and Design presented SCAD Fashion 2022, a showcase of original designs by SCAD School of Fashion senior and graduate students. The signature event, held May 20, began in the Alex Townsend Memorial Courtyard at the award-winning SCAD Museum of Art. SCAD welcomed international fashion and design luminaries and special guests including Diane von Furstenberg and Christopher John Rogers for a first look at exquisite, innovative creations by the industry’s newest prodigies.

A model wears a design by Hailey Kavanagh in this scene from the high-concept film Fashion Run, directed by SCAD alum Squire Fox.

Models sport Anya Caples’ designs backstage at SCAD Fashion 2022’s runway show.

The show began with the high-concept film Fashion Run, directed by SCAD alum Squire Fox, featuring an eclectic range of more than 100 student-created garments. The film went behind the scenes as models raced to SCAD MOA and dashed backstage to meet hair and make-up artists and wardrobe assistants. Models donning more than 170 garments curated from the student collections then graced the red carpet, commanding the runway amid a fantastical mise-en-scène.

Designs from Keren Hua hit the SCAD runway.

Looks by SCAD designers Beckham Lin and Ja’Baris Baskerville from Fashion Run.

Hair and makeup are part of the flurry that goes on backstage before models walk the SCAD runway.

SCAD alumni from an array of top-ranked degree programs collaborated on the film, which stars more than 100 SCAD student models and actors.

“Through my SCAD senior collection, I was able to share my personal story — it was incredible to see how my art can contribute to the world,” said SCAD Savannah graduate Keren Hua (BFA, fashion, 2022). “My fashion professors encouraged me to follow my creative intuition, and I’m so honored so many people had the chance to experience my vision as an artist. I’ll never forget seeing my designs on the runway! Thanks to SCAD, I know my fashion journey is just beginning.”

View Fashion Run and the SCAD Runway Show at scad.edu/fashion2022.

Models run through Savannah in Fashion Run.

Models showcase Stephany Richards’ designs on the runway.

Look by SCAD designer Ayanna Martin