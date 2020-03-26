Scents of Place

The Alida

The first thing you’ll notice in The Alida hotel is its positively heavenly scent, a custom fragrance the property created with boutique Brooklyn candlemaker Joya. Capturing the essence of the Savannah landscape — think lush squares, dashing historic homes and the cobblestone streets of the waterfront — the candle is a heady blend of fig, coconut, jasmine, amber and sandalwood in a supremely chic vessel emblazoned with a tonal letter “A.”

Where to buy: The Alida lobby, 412 Williamson St.

Scent notes: Fig, coconut, jasmine, amber, sandalwood

Perry Lane Hotel

Though the relaxing custom scent at Perry Lane Hotel was designed to warmly welcome out-of-towners (travel can be stressful, after all), Savannah locals are equally apt to inquire about the property’s intoxicating aroma. Masculine notes, like clove and cedarwood, evoke the city’s stately architecture, while daintier hints of violet and rose add feminine allure. A simple, weighty glass vessel tucks in to any style of decor.

Where to buy: Andie Kully Boutique at Perry Lane Hotel, 256 E. Perry St.

Scent notes: Clove, eucalyptus, violet, rose, white flowers, atlas cedarwood, sandalwood, gurjum, coumarine, red quince, herbal notes, moss

Nourish

The crisp, clean fragrance of Nourish’s Eucalyptus Mint candle is a fan favorite, says owner Shoshana Walker. The scent is instantly soothing, due to the calming, anti-anxiety properties of the eucalyptus plant. Create a spa-like environment in the master bedroom, or use it in the kitchen: Instead of competing with what’s cooking (or what aromas might linger), this candle adds a refreshing, uplifting scent to the busiest room in the house. This candle comes in convenient travel sizes, too — take it on the road for instant ease.

Where to buy: Nourish, locations in Savannah and Hilton Head Island

Scent notes: Eucalyptus, spearmint

Hygge

This eco-conscious Broughton Street shop derives its name from the Danish concept of coziness. No surprise, then, that this candle is made without any toxic or animal-derived ingredients. The Bois de Balincourt candle delights with spicy cinnamon, earthy vetiver and plenty of sandalwood.

Where to buy: Hygge, 600 E. Broughton St.

Scent notes: Sandalwood, cedarwood, cinnamon, nutmeg, vetiver

Courtland & Co.

Is there any candle more coveted than Dyptique? Hailing from Paris, and with iconic packaging, this luxury brand is available locally at Courtland & Co. Owner Courtland Stevens counts the Roses scent among her favorites. With an aroma straight from a prize-winning rose garden, it’s easy to see why.

Where to buy: Courtland & Co., 411 Whitaker St.

Scent notes: Roses

Glow

A spa experience is yours at home with the Lightwell Co. Orange Blossom candle, available locally at Glow. Floral notes of jasmine and mandarin are delicate yet welcoming, while musky base notes create a soothing ambience. Minimalist white packaging lets the gorgeous scent take center stage.

Where to buy: Glow, locations in midtown and downtown

Scent notes: Jasmine, mandarin, petitgrain, neroli, musk, sandalwood

TRY DIY

Create your own signature scent at Melted Grape.

Home fragrances, just like perfumes and colognes, are a highly personal decision. If none of the scent notes at left are a fit for your home, create your own custom blend of up to three scents at Melted Grape candle-making studio, 215 East Broad St.

The sun-filled shop features nearly 60 fragrances to choose from, and each reservation includes a one-on-one experience with a team member who will guide you through the candle-making process.

“We push creatively when selecting fragrances,” says owner Bianca Bolton, noting patrons are frequently drawn to inventive scent combinations like white tea and ginger; basil, sage and mint; and Caribbean teakwood and acai blossom.

Classes last about 75 minutes with a cost of $35 per person to make one candle, and $45 per person to make two candles.