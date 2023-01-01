Scout’s Honor

Photography by MICHAEL HRIZUK

TO CELEBRATE THE START of Girl Scout cookie season, we tapped a few of the city’s top mixologists for a grown-up take on the iconic treat. Raise a toast to your local troop — and don’t forget to place those orders! Savannah is the birthplace of Girl Scout founder Juliette Gordon Low, after all.

SALUTE YOUR SHORTBREADS

Created by Hayley Spaulding, bar manager at Black Rabbit, SERVES FIVE

“It’s a little bit mulled wine and a little hot toddy. But I think it would go perfectly with the classic shortbread Trefoil.”

2 c. Three Taverns Lord Grey sour ale

11/ 3 c. brown sugar

3 Earl Grey tea bags ½ c. St. George Spiced Pear liqueur

4 c. dry Chardonnay

2 lemons, cut in thinly sliced wheels with seeds removed

Bring the ale and brown sugar to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Add the tea bags for about 5 minutes, stirring every couple of minutes. Remove tea bags and continue to simmer until the carbonation bubbles from the beer are gone (about 15 minutes). Stir in the spiced pear liqueur and chardonnay. Reduce heat to low to keep warm and let everything incorporate. Serve warm in a camp mug with a lemon wheel.

FLIRTIBIRD

Created by Mark Acasio, bar director for Ele & the Chef, SERVES ONE

“The Samoas cookie was the first — and my favorite — Girl Scout Cookie I had when we moved from the Philippines. Toasted coconut desserts are one of many delicacies in my home country. In this drink, I wanted the Samoas flavor to shine as a tropical cocktail.”

1 oz. Kula Toasted Coconut Rum

1 oz. cream of coconut

3 oz. fresh coconut water 1 oz. citrus juice

3 drops cacao bitters

Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain into a tiki mug or pilsner glass with crushed ice. Garnish with toasted coconut.

SAMOA ON THE LOW

Created by Christian Harman of the American Prohibition Museum and Congress Street Up, SERVES ONE

2 oz. Jim Beam Black Extra-Aged Bourbon

¼ oz. Rich Coconut Piloncillo Syrup

2 dashes cacao bitters pinch of salt

Caramel Syrup

dried coconut for garnish

RICH COCONUT PILONCILLO SYRUP

Combine two parts coconut water to one part piloncello sugar in a blender. Blend until sugar is dissolved.

CARAMEL SYRUP

Combine ½ cup of butter in a heavy saucepan over medium heat. Once melted, add one cup of sugar and stir constantly for five to six minutes or until the mixture turns to a caramel color. Slowly add 3/4 cup whipping cream while stirring for one to two minutes until the mixture is smooth and desired consistency.

Stir the first four ingredients in a mixing glass with ice until chilled. Brush the inside of a rocks glass with caramel syrup and place a large ice cube inside. Strain the drink over the ice and top with dried coconut.

IN SEARCH OF SCOUTS?

Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia’s online Cookie Finder leads you to local troops and booths. gshg.org