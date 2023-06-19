A Savannah-based handbag designer converts a creekside Tybee Island house into a cozy and colorful retreat

Photography by MICHAEL SCHALK

NESTLED IN THE CURVE OF HORSE PEN CREEK on the south end of Tybee Island rests a fully reimagined beach cottage split into two levels: the fun-loving home of Elizabeth Seeger on top and a summery home away from home for her guests downstairs.

While a home renovation was new territory to Seeger, she is no stranger to creative pursuits. She is the owner of Satchel, a custom handbag and leather goods shop, which began on Broughton Street nearly 17 years ago. Today, Seeger also co-owns Port City Sewing Factory, a small-batch sewn goods manufacturing company.

True to her own personal style and her entrepreneurial moxie, the home — which she dubbed the Seagrass Chalet — is full of bohemian spirit and is a perfect place to recharge from the hustle and bustle.

“There was just potential written all over the walls,” says Seeger. Inspired by her vision for the 3,000-square-foot space, she pursued a top-to-bottom makeover — pulling her own permits, acting as her own general contractor and working with a couple of friends in the construction industry. Seeger’s closest partner was Paul Miller (The Savard Company), with whom she collaborated on the planning, design, demolition and rebuild. Eric Rohwetter (E3 Build) came in for the finishing touches, installing all of the cabinetry inside and sprucing up the exterior as well, aligning the facade’s columns and completely revamping the railing.

“I could have done with a lot less work. And that was the plan originally. … You know, paint it, put rugs down, make it look cute but not necessarily to the extent that we did,” says Seeger. “There’s the patchy way of doing something and then the right way of doing something.”

The bottom floor of the home made up the bulk of the labor. Seeger and her team removed the interior staircase and relocated it to the exterior porch, closing up the downstairs ceiling and making room for three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The guest rooms envelop visitors in aquamarine, neon coral, emerald green and a touch of saffron. Seeger injected a touch of whimsy into the rooms with playful fabrics from her sister, Alison Seeger Mills’ textile company Summer House. Lightweight linens with cheerful paisley prints and floral motifs are repurposed as slipcovers, headboards, bed skirts and curtains.

A full coastal-inspired kitchen with a large eat-in island, a covered patio with seating area and outdoor dining and a cozy living room make up the remainder of the first floor. Vacationing guests at the Seagrass Chalet also have access to the home’s dock, perfectly positioned for relaxing sunset views.

Upstairs, the extended floor allowed room for a sun-drenched living room and a primary bath with a spa shower and soaking tub. Seeger and the team converted the original three beds and one bath into two beds and two baths, robed in laid-back oyster grays and seafoam greens. Natural fiber rugs and baskets complete the coastal feel. “There’s an eclectic mix of custom, white slipcovers against a backdrop of antiques and modern touches,” says Seeger.

The renovation team also flip-flopped the original kitchen and living room, and added a kitchen island with a waterfall wood bar top from Case Woodworking Supply — the latter which presented the greatest challenge of running all new electrical and plumbing.

Still, all of the juice was worth the squeeze for Seeger’s favorite spot: the porch, which spans the front and one side of the house.

“I have three different seating areas on it. I have egg swings in the center — I absolutely love egg swings. I think they’re incredibly relaxing,” says Seeger. “There’s a dining area and then an outdoor living area with a big sofa and some comfortable chairs. And the view is almost 170 degrees. I can see the lighthouse all the way back to the river. It just can’t be beat.”

DETAILS

Homeowner: Elizabeth Seeger

Neighborhood: Tybee Island’s Back River

Year purchased: 2021

Square footage: approximately 3,000

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms: five bedrooms, four bathrooms

Project timeline: one year

Contractor/builder: Paul Miller, The Savard Company

Tile/flooring: Culver Rug Co., Inc.

Paint: Spectrum Paint

Carpentry/cabinet installation: Eric Rohwetter, E3 Build Tile: Floor & Decor

Furniture: Clutter Furnishings & Interiors, Tapley’s Mercantile and Antiques, CB2, Pottery Barn, Alex Raskin Custom slipcovers, bed skirts, headboards and pillows: Alison Seeger Mills (Summer House)

Art: Bellamy Murphy, Kristen Brown, Samba to the Sea, Mary Ben Seeger and many artists from Laney Contemporary (Jack Leigh, Craig Drennon, Katherine Sandoz, Nam Won Choi)

Curtains: Sherry’s Honey Pot Fabrics, Summer House

Accessories: Laurie Bell (outdoor pillows)

To see images of the first-floor rental and to book a stay, visit @seagrass.chalet on Instagram.

All details supplied by the homeowner.

This story and more in the Summer HOMES issue. Get your copy today.