2023 ‘So Savannah’ Photo Contest Winners

INSPIRED BY THE CITY’S inimitable beauty and creative spirit, Savannah magazine launched our first-ever photo contest earlier this year. Between January and March, we called for professional, amateur and student (under 18 years of age) photographers to share their best original images that capture the essence of the Greater Savannah area and Georgia coast in exchange for cash prizes — and bragging rights, of course.

More than 100 people answered our call and shared 500-plus images. Here, we’ve rounded up our favorites with help from a panel of esteemed judges.

Now, we need help from you to determine our Readers’ Favorite. Cast your vote before Aug. 1. One winner will be announced in our September/October issue and receive a $200 prize!

Professional Category

WINNER

Fog Rolling In at the Bluff by Katie McGee

RUNNER UP

The Jagged Edge by Jim Guerard

Looking up the Wilmington River toward The Skidaway Institute of Oceanography pier from Priest Landing marina at first light on a calm morning. I like the jagged edge of the marsh grass leading to the pier.

— Jim Guerard

EDITOR’S FAVORITE

La Cage by Joseph Shields

ART DIRECTOR’S FAVORITE

Cockspur Lighthouse by D. Lawrence Barksdale

Amateur Category

WINNER

In the Crowd by David Draper

Young Savannah Bananas fan in the crowd.

— David Draper

RUNNER UP

Savannah Riverfront by Tim Nichols

EDITOR’S FAVORITE

Catching Up on the Day by Barrett Benton

ART DIRECTOR’S FAVORITE

The Coastal Empire by Micah Turner

Student Category

WINNER

Life on the Tybee Marina by Madison Redwine

This photo of a marina was taken on the way to Tybee Island. This has been one of my favorite photos for a while, and I won first place with this photo in my high school’s art show. I really like how the black and white makes the details on the water and boats stand out.

— Madison Redwine

RUNNER UP

Trustees Theater by Nickolas Gubenko

MEET THE JUDGES

Ansley Connor

Born and raised in Savannah, Ansley Connor has been a proud member of the tourism marketing world for the past four and a half years. She began her career as the communications coordinator for Visit Tybee, and through the years and many opportunities at the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, Connor now serves as the content and social media manager for Visit Savannah.

As a Savannah native, Connor is passionate about producing authentic, valuable and aspirational content that truly captures the essence of her hometown. When she isn’t creating content, you can find her at an OrangeTheory Fitness class or on a trip with her friends. Follow along @VisitSavannah and @VisitTybee.

Erin Dunn

Erin Dunn is curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at Telfair Museums. Her projects are wide-ranging, but one driving focus is the interpretation and communication of social and cultural issues addressed through the medium of photography, explored previously through exhibitions like “Watershed: Contemporary Landscape Photography,” awarded the 2016 Coastal Museums Association Exhibition of Excellence, and “Youthful Adventures: Growing Up in Photography.”

Since joining the curatorial department in 2014, Dunn has organized numerous exhibitions including the first full-career survey of American painter Phillip J. Hampton, a retrospective of the photographer Bruce Davidson and solo exhibitions with contemporary artists Sonya Clark and Noel W Anderson.

Upcoming projects include the first major museum exhibition of the photographer Frank Stewart co-organized with The Phillips Collection and opening at Telfair Museums in February 2024. In addition, Dunn has spearheaded several shows for Telfair’s #art912 initiative, which raises the visibility and promotes the vitality of artists living and working in Savannah.

Dunn holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Emory University and an MA in art history from the University of Georgia.

Frank Marshal

Frank Marshal started his career as a fashion and portrait photographer in Philadelphia and New York, shooting for brands such as Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters.

Ultimately he felt called to make the move to Europe — first to Paris, fashion capital of the world — then London and Barcelona to shoot for publications Vogue and Marie Claire and fashion houses Chanel and Dior.

After five years in Europe, Marshal relocated to New York permanently to concentrate his efforts on editorial work and fine art gallery shows. He began printing fine art prints for a list of acclaimed photographers including Avedon and Bruce Weber. In the early 2000s he opened Fiberbase B&W, an elite black-and-white printing studio. Here, Marshal first met and later married photographer Karen Hill.

Marshal shifted the focus of his work to fine art photography, winning The Urbanautica’s 2021 Award and garnering acclaim from The Humblearts Foundation.

Marshal has been published in Vogue, Marie Claire, F-Stop Magazine, Worbzmag, Hutspot Magazine, Extraordinary Magazine and the BOOOOM publication CIRCLES. His work has been exhibited in numerous gallery shows worldwide. Marshal now calls Savannah home and is a photographer for Karen Hill Photography.

Jaclyn Cori Norman

Jaclyn Cori Norman is a lens-based artist who is a passionate and poetic storyteller. Her work is narrative, based on both fact and fiction. For the past decade, she has been photographing her twin daughters, creating an idiosyncratic and lyrical family album, “Born on the Same Day.”

In 1994, she began her career as a professor of Photography at Savannah College of Art and Design. She is included in Who’s Who Among American Teachers and quoted in “Teaching Photography: Tools for the Imaging Educator.”

Her work has been exhibited in both solo and group exhibitions at venues including the Cork Street Gallery in London, the Cole Pratt Gallery in New Orleans, WithInSight Gallery in Chicago, the Hagedorn Gallery in Atlanta, the Photo Place Gallery and The Darkroom Gallery in Vermont. Images from “Born on the Same Day” have been published in F-Stop Magazine, All About Photo, Art Ascent and Art Square New York. The work is included in the recently published book “Eye Mama.” She was also featured on Lenscratch Mother’s Day 2023.

Savannah has been Cori Norman’s home for nearly 30 years. With her husband, Chris Norman, she is raising inspiring twin daughters currently in seventh grade at Charles Ellis Montessori Academy and STEM Academy at Bartlett. Find her work at jaclyncorinorman.com.

