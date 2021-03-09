Features

Spring Forward

by

Welcome Savannah’s prettiest season in light layers, colors and high style

Floral print corduroy blouse, The Edition Shop
Acrylic bangle bracelets, 13 Secrets
Floral earrings, Morgan Rae Boutique
Croc-embossed skirt, Morgan Rae Boutique
Heeled sandals, Morgan Rae Boutique
Polka dot one-shoulder blouse, Morgan Rae Boutique
Sunglasses, Morgan Rae Boutique; leather wallet, Satchel
Eyelet dress, Red Clover
Blue leather fringe clutch, Satchel
Sunglasses, Pima Boutique
Jean jacket, Red Clover

Stylist Tip:

Always remember a jacket or cardigan. Coastal weather changes often in spring — plus, it’s a great way to add color and texture to an outfit.

Crochet fringe cardigan, Edgewater Drive
Pink leather wristlet, Satchel
Blue floral mini dress, The Edition Shop
Belt with pearl buckle, Morgan Rae Boutique
Button-down shirt, Terra Cotta
Sneakers, Terra Cotta

Stylist Tip:

For men, try choosing a printed belt or tie in order to make a khaki short or pant more interesting. All men can pull off khakis. Now, let’s take it one step further by adding color, texture or print!

Crab T-shirt, J. Parker Ltd.
Wallet, J. Parker Ltd.
Pinstripe shirt, J. Parker Ltd.
Needlepoint belt, J. Parker Ltd.
Khaki pants, J. Parker Ltd.
Luggage tag, J. Parker Ltd.
Overnight bag, Rivers & Glen Trading Co.
Khaki shorts, J. Parker Ltd.
Printed tie, J. Parker Ltd.
Sunglasses, Rivers & Glen Trading Co.

Stylist Tip:

Mix-and-match doesn’t always mean prints. By mixing texture and print together, an outfit will have depth and visual interest.

Pink floral skirt, The Edition Shop
Metallic headband, Harper
Acrylic bracelets, 13 Secrets
Cream polka dot blouse, Harper
Heart hoop earrings, 13 Secrets
Book, Terra Cotta
Splatter-print sweater, Terra Cotta
Orange knit shorts, Edgewater Drive
Bar soap, Terra Cotta
Fuchsia ring, Red Clover
Pendant necklace, 13 Secrets
Leather purse, Satchel
Tweed mask, Edgewater Drive
Candle, The Edition Shop
Men’s lotion, J. Parker Ltd.
