Spring Forward

Welcome Savannah’s prettiest season in light layers, colors and high style

Stylist Tip:

Always remember a jacket or cardigan. Coastal weather changes often in spring — plus, it’s a great way to add color and texture to an outfit.

Stylist Tip:

For men, try choosing a printed belt or tie in order to make a khaki short or pant more interesting. All men can pull off khakis. Now, let’s take it one step further by adding color, texture or print!

Stylist Tip:

Mix-and-match doesn’t always mean prints. By mixing texture and print together, an outfit will have depth and visual interest.