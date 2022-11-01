Sponsored

Station Old Fashioned

“With cooler weather upon us, my go-to cocktail this time of year has always been an Old Fashioned. Our take on this classic cocktail imparts flavors of chocolate, caramel, citrus and spice notes. In March 2022, the team at Ardsley Station partnered with Woodford Reserve to select our very own single barrel selection, which is now available at the restaurant. If you’re dining and drinking in Savannah, we’re one spot you can’t miss! Enjoy our indoor or outdoor seating with a retractable roof, firepit and TVs.”

CHERRY ON TOP: Sweet and strong with touches of citrus, the Old Fashioned never really gets old.

STATION OLD FASHIONED

2 oz. Woodford Reserve Bourbon 
¼ oz. Cane Sugar Syrup
3 dashes Angostura Orange Bitters
3 dashes Fee Brothers Whiskey Barrel-Aged Bitters

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass, add ice and stir for 12 revolutions. Strain into a tumbler over a 2×2-inch block of ice. Garnish with an orange or lemon peel and Amarena cherry skewer.

Ardsley Station: 102 E. Victory Drive | 912.777.5888 | ardsleystation.com

