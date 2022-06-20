Stay Awhile

Charming cottages offer inspo for hosting summertime guests

SAVANNAH IS A VISITOR DESTINATION any time of year, but residents know: guests seem to come calling in summer. Send them to charming vacation rentals like some of these, or gussy up your own guest space with tips from the experts here, including Savannah-based stylist Elizabeth Demos, whose clients include HGTV Magazine, Coastal Living, BHLDN, Martha Stewart Weddings, Time Inc. and more. “I travel quite a bit for work, and I seek out accommodations in unique hotels or private vacation homes,” Demos says. “I’m big on touch points. If it touches a person, it should be the best quality you can afford — sheets, towels, flatware, glasses, pots and pans, knives. Those items will communicate luxury to guests.” And, says, Demos, if you own a vacation rental, such thoughtful details will work overtime to “give you good reviews as well as repeat bookings.” Don’t forget about outdoor spaces, either. Designer Jane Coslick often creates “sleeping porches” for her clients — “They’re magical and are sought out by guests and homeowners alike,” she says. But, there are a few rules: “No plastic yard chairs and no overhead lighting allowed!”

Photography by RICHARD LEO JOHNSON

“I use what I call ‘happy colors.’ Bright and cheery fabrics, art and beautifully made beds are all a priority for me.” — Jane Coslick, designer

This guesthouse, owned by Robin Grenchik, lends a touch of mid-mod charm to a clean, modern space. Guests stay comfortably as the property boasts a kitchenette and full bathroom with shower. // Photography by KATIE MCGEE

Kim Iocovozzi has created a cozy waterfront retreat overlooking a marsh view. The space includes a composting toilet and outdoor shower. // Photography by KATIE MCGEE

Photography by MARY BRITTON SENSENEY // Styling by ELIZABETH DEMOS

“Outside of the obvious creature comforts such as comfortable bedding and a good mattress, every guest room should have hooks for towels, coats and bags, adequate bedside lighting, a mirror and a spot to store a suitcase,” says Demos, whose Sandpiper Cottage vacation rental is shown here.