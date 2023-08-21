Stay Cool With an Espresso Tonic

Six local cafes give us their take on the bubbly, caffeinated beverage sure to help you beat Savannah's summer heat.

Photography by MICHAEL HRIZUK

THE BEGINNING OF LONG SUNNY DAYS and late summer nights starts with an espresso tonic. The pair swirl into a bubbly, caffeinated kick, making the non-alcoholic beverage the ideal elixir to endure the Savannah heat. Ready to take the plunge? Here are six renditions of the espresso tonic to try from local cafes.

Troupial founder Majo Laprea brews a doppio, or double espresso.

Troupial

A sunny yellow house from 1915 in the Starland District is home to Troupial. Welcoming guests with the smell of homemade Venezuelan pastries and sights of wooden birds — Venezuelan Troupials — tucked in the corners, Troupial beams with a commitment to specialty coffee. Founder Majo Laprea says Troupial “recognizes coffee as an expression of the earth.” Made from doppio, or double espresso, tonic water and garnished with a dried orange slice, Troupial’s spin on the perfect espresso tonic comes from the process of grinding the espresso itself. The drink is served in decorative colored glassware and recommended to be savored alongside their signature cheese bread. streetfoodhomeflavors.com

PERC Coffee

A hyperlocal take on an espresso tonic can be found at PERC. The local roastery’s Quality Assurance team member Dani Borris uses rosemary simple syrup and lemon. Named in memory of civil rights activist Hosea Lorenzo Williams, who passed from a three-year battle against cancer in 2000, the Hosea Williams is a nod to PERC’s location on Hosea L. Williams Drive in Atlanta and the rosemary bushes dotting Savannah’s roaster and cafe. (The antioxidants found in rosemary are believed to help prevent cancer.) perccoffee.com

Foxy Loxy

The orange rind in Foxy Loxy’s espresso tonic complements notes of orange in Foxy’s Flywheel espresso. Founder Jen Jenkins notes that the two share “a symbiotic relationship, elevating the bright citrus acidity inherent in the espresso.” The same concoction can be found at fellow Foxy family outposts, including The Coffee Fox and Fox & Fig Cafe. foxyloxycafe.com

St. Neo’s Brasserie

Sour and sweet meet in Floral Mornings, a take on the espresso tonic found inside St. Neo’s Brasserie at The Drayton Hotel. Lavender syrup pairs with lemon saline and provides a twist to start the day. Assistant Food and Beverage Director Peter Hernandez uses Fever-Tree as his go-to tonic, noting the botanicals in the elixir make for a bustling buzz. “It’s a refreshing and bright way to get your dose of caffeine,” says Hernandez. “It reminds me much more of an iced coffee drink rather than a boozy beverage.” saintneos.com

Stevedore

At Stevedore — the bakery and coffee shop adjacent to The Thompson Savannah in Eastern Wharf — the espresso tonic is all about the layers. Tonic, ice and espresso serve as the fundamental trio, then the experiments begin. This season, Stevedore bakery manager Ericka Grime is trying out new combinations, including bringing Georgia pride to the party with the addition of peach. stevedorebakery.com

Origin Coffee

Eden’s Tonic is named appropriately for Savannah’s blooms. Origin Coffee co-owner Matt Higgins describes the inspiration as one that, “came from thinking about Savannah’s rich, fruity and floral nature, which had us drawing parallels to our beautiful city in full bloom, like a Garden of Eden.” The drink pops with fusing flavors of organic hibiscus syrup, pink grapefruit tonic water, Origin’s own Colombian Espresso and a flamed grapefruit peel. origincoffee.bar

Tip: After the barista works their magic, the drink can be approached in two ways. Either, start with the straw at the top and enjoy the espresso, or slowly dip the straw into the drink to start with the tonic at the bottom. Sip with caution: Jenkins notes that making a “plunge” with a spoon or straw will cause a small volcanic eruption, complete with bubbles.

Find this feature and more in the July/August issue of Savannah magazine. Get your copy today.