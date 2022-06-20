Style by the Yard

Emily McCarthy Shoppe spins a new yarn

EMILY McCARTHY’S Abercorn Street shop offers everything a discerning host might need for upscale entertaining at home: Invitations, cups, napkins, cutting boards, trays, barware and even the clothes (in 2019, McCarthy launched an exuberant collection of party dresses). But as for the design of the home itself? Hosts have been on their own, until now.

McCarthy has entered the world of interiors, a natural next step for the seasoned designer. Her Shoppe’s new line of interior fabrics includes 11 different prints, all hand-drawn and designed in McCarthy’s Savannah-based studio. Several of the fabrics nod to Lowcountry lifestyle — there’s an oyster ikat print in tones of ivory and sage, a royal palm print in minty green, a blush and blue design reminiscent of a downtown courtyard, and a more literal interpretation, too: McCarthy’s tonal “Low Country” fabric features palms, oysters and water birds all in one spot (the subdued blue-green hue recalls a hazy stretch of marshland). For those drawn to more vibrant palettes, her “Multi Spot” or “Jungle Ikat” fabrics are just the ticket, featuring the preppy-polished colors and patterns that have become a hallmark of McCarthy’s aesthetic. Rounding out the mix are two serene blue florals, an English sporting motif and two neutral cheetah prints.

McCarthy’s royal palm, hydrangea and tulip prints feature complementary colors and painterly strokes that pair well together.

“Start with the pillow print and size you love, then add a complimentary pillow in a similar hue.” — Emily McCarthy LEFT: Emily McCarthy // Photography by KELLI BOYD

All the fabrics are woven from a durable linen and cotton blend, meaning they’re also well suited to real life. And while McCarthy’s joyful designs might inspire customers to add bold new draperies or upholster a chair or headboard, sometimes it’s nice to start small: The prints are easy to layer together and naturally primed for pillows, which is exactly why all fabrics are available as bespoke pillows made to order — and made by seamstresses right here in town.

With the pillow program, McCarthy says “you’ll have no shortage of arrangements to explore.” Customers can choose from three shapes (square, lumbar or bolster) in nine different sizes, and each pillow includes a signature gold label for a touch of luxury. With so many shapes, sizes and prints, the options might feel overwhelming. “Start with the pillow print and size you love, then add a complementary pillow in a similar hue,” McCarthy suggests. It’ll make a room feel new again, she says, which may just inspire you to host a party.