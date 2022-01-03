Not just for Tuesday

Tacos to spice up the dinner doldrums

SOMETIMES, WEEKNIGHT DINNERS don’t come together. Work, school, sports, schedule conflicts, missing ingredients or even plain old unwillingness: they’re all a recipe for a homemade meal simply falling apart. Fortunately, Taco Tuesday is more a state of mind than a prescriptive day. Order from these local taco joints on a Monday, Wednesday, Friday or any time a DIY dinner is a no-go.

BULL STREET TACO

Bull Street Taco’s taco takeout box has all the ingredients you need to build 20 tacos at home with your choice of three meats. Family-size sides are available, too.

TEQUILA’S TOWN MEXICAN RESTAURANT

This local favorite has locations downtown and in Sandfly, plus a spinoff in TACOS + TEQUILA, offering an open-air space for outdoor dining.

photo courtesy of TEQUILA’S TOWN MEXICAN RESTAURANT

JALAPEÑOS MEXICAN GRILL

With several Savannah locations and outposts in Pooler, Richmond Hill and Rincon, this trusty standby (and its extensive menu) are never far away.

photo courtesy of JALAPEÑOS MEXICAN GRILL

SAVANNAH TEQUILA CO.

A tequila bar, a full-service cantina, vegan and vegetarian options and a vibrant, relaxed ambience. Savannah Tequila Co. truly has something for everyone (and every age).

PANADERIA LA CANASTA

Early birds can swing by Panaderia La Canasta for authentic tacos until 6 p.m. Don’t miss the house-made pastries and cakes for a sweet finish.

AMIGOS LATIN TAQUERIA

Choose from a variety of classic, authentic taco preparations here: asada, pollo, pastor, carnitas and barbacoa, to name a few.

FOXY LOXY CAFE

What could kolaches, lattes and tacos possibly have in common? They’re all available at Foxy Loxy. Don’t sleep on the chipotle chicken taco for dinner.

photo courtesy of FOXY LOXY CAFE

CANCUN MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Beef up your order with the quesa tacos: deep-fried tacos filled with brisket and topped with shredded cabbage, cheese, mild sauce and sour cream.