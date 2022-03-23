Take a Seat

Olmsted Savannah

Photography by LINDSAY SCHMIDT

A TEXTURED YELLOW SOFA offers a sunny seat for spring at Olmsted Savannah, located just steps from Plant Riverside District. “[The sofa] provides great contrast that’s bold but not overpowering,” says Brett Oliver, managing director at RPM Living, the property management company behind the space’s design. Elsewhere in the parlor, lavish wood archways and bold, black-and-white tile add character, while saturated shades of green are abundant from a custom velvet banquette to plenty of plants. “I’ve found nothing adds the warmth, depth and appeal like house plants,” Oliver says. Such flourishing flora also alludes to indoor-outdoor living — three sets of double doors spill into the property’s pool courtyard, continuing the lush, eclectic aesthetic.