Take a Seat

ASHER + RYE

Photo by MICHAEL HRIZUK

ASHER + RYE has always been inviting, offering a tightly edited mix of Scandinavian style and Southern charm from its picturesque confines on the corner of Jones and Whitaker streets. They’ve amplified that warm and convivial atmosphere not through throw pillows or slippers (though they carry both), but rather with a new cafe counter featuring espresso drinks, craft syrups and treats from Auspicious Baking Co. Order a vegan maple cinnamon bun or classic butter croissant and sit outside in the shade for a slow — and stylish — start to the day.