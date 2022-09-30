Take a Seat

Jones & Bull

Photography by MICHAEL SCHALK

ART DECO BARWARE? CHECK. Iconic pop art posters? Check. Victorian porcelains? Check.

Whether you’re searching for mid-century modern, retro vintage or more traditional antique pieces for the home — or even a curated combination of all of the above — add Jones & Bull to your shopping agenda.

The owners, Robin and Andy Napoli, first purchased the retail space below their Jones Street home in 2014, with the dream of opening a home decor shop. They collected their inventory ­— a plethora of high-end, eclectic finds — for years before opening last May.

In short order, the shop claimed its destination status in Savannah’s Downtown Design District. Look for the black-and-white-striped awning above the door, and you’ll know you’ve come to the right place.