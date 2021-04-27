Features, Homes

Take a Seat: Gaston Crue Lifestyle and Interiors

by

A pair of swiveling armchairs at Gaston Crue Lifestyle & Interiors invites comfortable conversation with a friend, perhaps admiring the wistful-looking antelope perched overhead.

This calming corner of the Whitaker Street shop draws on hues found in nature: tidal blue accents in the form of printed pillows and a patterned lamp; neutral brown and cream upholstery that evokes sun-dappled live oaks; and an impressionistic oil painting in marshy, Lowcountry tones (a hammered gold frame adds handsome shimmer).

When he gets a spare moment, shop owner and namesake Gaston Crue Conley likes to sink into one of the velvet, down-filled armchairs, swiveling all the while “to keep an eye on our favorite shop dog, Birdie, the German short- haired pointer.”

