Take a Seat

Plant Riverside District, Three Muses


DIANA KESSLER

IN A ROMANTIC GUESTROOM at the new JW Marriott at Plant Riverside District, a Kessler Collection property, a Venetian- style headboard upholstered in lavender velvet and framed in antiqued mirror glass strikes a pose next to a grey-washed nightstand topped by a sculptural lamp. “We design with the intention to inspire our guests through timeless, artful details and luxury touches,” says Diana Kessler, the Kessler Collection’s creative director. The 419-room hotel opens this July.

