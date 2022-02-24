Talking Shop

Savannah’s style set shares their must-browse stores

Photo courtesy of ERICA KELLY, COPPERSEAL

ERICA KELLY

Erica curates heirloom provisions for the modern homestead through her vintage brand, Copperseal. To Erica, making a house a home is all about the layers: family heirlooms, vintage goods that speak to you and a few newer items that make life easier. Her Instagram shop (@copperseal) allows Savannah locals in on her regional hunts for one-of-a-kind objects that create a well-styled home.

PW SHORT GENERAL STORE // pwshort.com

PW Short’s downstairs is stocked with what I call “the solid gift section” — items old and new for your kitchen, bar, household and even yourself (I’m coveting a pair of Turkish leather slip-ons). Upstairs is where I get lost with wonder in several rooms of an old Savannah home styled to the brim with shoppable furniture, art and antiques.

RIVERS & GLEN TRADING CO. // riversandglen.com

This store is the authority on outfitting locals for all things field and stream. While I’m personally more of a gatherer than a hunter, their heirloom luggage pieces go unrivaled in downtown Savannah. I’ve currently got my eye on an Orvis leather and canvas duffle.

photo on right by REBECCA HRIZUK

FINCHES SANDWICHES AND SUNDRIES // @finches.sandwiches

Wander inside to place your order at this elevated lunch spot and find a colorful retail area with truly unique gifts, curated by owner Rebecca Matthews. They carry some of Savannah’s most current local brands like Laughing Tansy and Mamie Ruth, as well as their own merch.

photo courtesy of SEVENTH HEAVEN ANTIQUES

SEVENTH HEAVEN ANTIQUES // antiquesinsavannah.com

This is my all-time favorite antique store in Savannah, where owner Joe Amato has an incredible eye. Do yourself a favor and allow at least an hour to wade between the aisles of his new location in Thunderbolt.

photo courtesy of FOUND OBJECTS MARKET

FOUND OBJECTS MARKET // @foundobjectsmarket

A seasonal vintage market hosted by myself and prop stylist Elizabeth Demos, Found Objects Market is our excuse to stockpile a room full of amazing vintage pieces and “play shop” for two days with an eclectic mix of vintage and antique furniture and decor. Market veterans know how coveted those first few shopping appointments are — once things sell, they’re gone forever.

COPPERSEAL AT TAPLEY’S MERCANTILE & ANTIQUES // tapleysmercantile.com

My space at Tapley’s is a chance to shop Copperseal in-person alongside more than 50 vendors. Pop in for a one-of-a-kind hostess gift or revamp a space in your home with a large selection of furniture, lighting, art and accessories.

photo courtesy of ROZ MORRIS

ROZ MORRIS

After more than a decade in New York, Roz came back to her hometown, and Savannah is all the more stylish because of it. Her design studio and shop, Stonelords, uniquely balances the aesthetics of the Hostess City and the Big Apple (evident from the NYC/SAV sign out front — and her degrees from both Parsons School of Design and SCAD). Roz’s style is artistic, bewitching and irreverent, bringing a touch of avant-garde fashion to the Lowcountry.

photos courtesy of STONELORDS

STONELORDS // @stonelords

My shop, Stonelords, is the culmination of a long career in fashion, including time spent as a costume designer for film and television and as founder of an award-winning clothing line called Stone Morris (I’m launching a new collection this year). Part contemporary concept store, part art gallery and design studio, Stonelords carries sustainable, artisanal and upstart brands alongside iconic designers like Anna Sui.

photo courtesy of ASHER + RYE

ASHER + RYE // asherandrye.com

They have a new section that’s great for the rugged but stylish person in your life. I sometimes find it hard to find gifts for my guy friends, but no longer. They’ve got wonderful jackets, vests and small gifts like beard oils and shaving kits. You can even outfit your dog with cute collars and leashes.

E. SHAVER, BOOKSELLER // eshaverbooks.com

I’m not the first person to recommend this enchanting bookstore. It inspired my imagination as a child and continues to inspire me today. The creaky, old wooden floors have held up many a browsing bookworm. E. Shaver feels like something out of a Dickens novel.

photo courtesy of TERRACOTTA

TERRACOTTA // terracottasavannah.com

Accessories can make the outfit, and Terracotta offers a great selection of shoes and earrings. I also love their cozier pieces for unwinding at the end of the day. A printed cotton robe is comfortable and lightweight, offering just enough warmth for a Savannah spring.

photo courtesy of PW SHORT

PW SHORT // pwshort.com

PW Short has so many great finds for home and kitchen, like this powder-coated metal tea kettle — it’s got a rubberized handle to keep hands cool. (It also pairs nicely with the robe and a good book!)

photo courtesy of TROY DYLAN ALLEN

TROY DYLAN ALLEN

Born and raised in Savannah, Troy lived in New York — where he spotted plenty of great outfits — while interning with buzzy designer Sandy Liang. But his personal style didn’t truly develop, he says, until he moved back to Savannah to attend SCAD. His namesake brand (full of diaphanous tulle dresses in vibrant hues, unapologetically sparkly undergarments and screen-printed tees with crystal appliques) offers garments that provide a sense of joy to the wearer, so they can take up all the space they deserve.

photo courtesy of HOUSES & PARTIES

REBECCA GARDNER HOUSES & PARTIES // housesandparties.com

I’m obsessed with basically anything Rebecca Gardner does. She constantly blows me away. I’m a theater kid at heart and love to put on a show, so I appreciate the theatrics of her table and party designs. True style goes far beyond what you wear — though I’d love to wear her cigarettes and peppermints party hat, complete with a bubblegum pink Dupioni silk bow.

THE EDITION SHOP // editionsavannah.com

My home away from home, owned by the incredible Meredith Barfield. Her personal style never ceases to amaze me, and it also pushes me to get wilder with my own outfits. Aside from carrying the coolest brands in Savannah, Edition does a great job creating a fun and inclusive environment for all shoppers.

photo courtesy of CUSTARD BOUTIQUE

CUSTARD BOUTIQUE // custardboutique.com

Anyone who knows me knows I love a layered necklace moment. I always have three strands of pearls on, but lately I’m loving the drama of an extra-long option from Custard (it’s sort of like three strands in one).

photo courtesy of COURTLAND & CO.



COURTLAND & CO. // courtlandandco.com

Speaking of necklaces, I bought the cutest little pearl necklace with mushroom beads on it at a street fair in Los Angeles, and since then I’ve been very into mushrooms in a kitsch kind of way. These embroidered cocktail napkins are definitely on my list. Plus they match my hair, which I’m not mad about!

photo courtesy of EAST + UP

EAST + UP // eastandupvintage.com

I love a vintage store, and their selection is perfectly curated without being overwhelming. I even found an insane vintage denim blazer there that my friend ended up wearing on her wedding day in Vegas (I added extra glitz with a custom sequined collar).

photo by GEORGINA COOKIE

DIRK STANDEN

Dirk is a writer, editor and educator with a focus on future trends in fashion. Before joining Savannah College of Art and Design as a professor of fashion marketing and management in September 2021, he was the editor-in-chief of Style.com and founding editor of Conde Nast’s creative agency, 23 Stories. He lives in Savannah and New York with his wife, Susan Standen, the founder of the vintage tableware brand Standen New York, standennyc.com.

A-2-Z MILITARY SURPLUS // 5511 Montgomery St.

Designers from Ralph Lauren to Kanye West look to military apparel for inspiration, and they’d be in their element at A-2-Z. Located at the edge of Hunter Army Airfield, the long, narrow space is filled wall to wall and floor to ceiling with surplus standouts. The arctic gray parka I found here is built to withstand extreme cold, so I’m guessing it’ll get me through our next Savannah winter.

SCAD MUSEUM OF ART // scadmoa.org

I’m always eager to see the SCAD Museum of Art’s exhibitions for deFINE Art (this year’s was Feb. 28 through March 2) — the Icons Only show, for example, offers a chance to get up-close and personal with the work of Richard Avedon and other masters of modern image-making. The museum also boasts a quaint coffee shop and gift shop boutique, where I recently picked up Daniel Lismore’s coffee table book.

photo courtesy of HALL OF SNEAKZ

HALL OF SNEAKZ // hallofsneakz.com

I can’t call myself a sneaker collector, but I’ve been lucky enough to spend time with the creators of some of today’s most iconic models, and the thought process that goes into marrying design and function always blows my mind. This gallery-like store displays the latest, hard-to-find releases like the works of art that they are.

THE BOOK LADY BOOKSTORE // thebookladybookstore.com

The kind of bookstore that no longer exists in New York: short on square footage, long on charm, with a selection determined not by an algorithm but by the wide-ranging tastes of its staff. There’s a small but eclectic lineup of art and photography books just to the right as you enter.

photo courtesy of BULL STREET ESTATE SALES

BULL STREET ESTATE SALES // bullstreetestatesales.com

Savannah is studded with great antiques stores like Jere’s and Alex Raskin, but if you’ve got patience and an eye (or if you’re married to someone with those qualities — hi, Susan), you can unearth treasures at the more eclectic end of the scale. A recent find: a vintage Saarinen floor lamp and side table in near pristine condition. The trick is to keep checking Bull Street’s website for updates.