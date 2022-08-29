Team Spirit

Whether you’re rooting for Georgia, Georgia Southern or another gridiron favorite, cheer on your team with a champion-level watch party this season
Photography by MICHAEL SCHALK // Location: THE LANDINGS // Models: ALEX RHANGOS, FABIENNE DICKINSON, CORINNE KARMIEL, JAMIE MENHART and JOSH GANNAM
GAME PLAN: THE BLING
Accessorize with statement earrings and purses from local boutiques like J. Paige and Emily McCarthy Shoppe.
GAME PLAN: THE REFRESHMENTS
Stay cool with craft beer from our reader-voted Best Brewery, Service Brewing Co. To commemorate the Georgia Bulldog’s national title, just tuck it in a needlepoint can cooler from Smathers & Branson.
SEASON KICKS OFF SEPT. 3!
The Georgia Southern Eagles football season begins on Sept. 3, with the Eagles going up against the Morgan State Bears in Statesboro at 6 p.m., while the reigning National Champion Georgia Bulldogs (Go Dawgs!) take the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 3:30 p.m. versus the Oregon Ducks.
GAME PLAN: THE FARE
Feed the masses with a taco takeout box from Bull Street Taco — custom designed with everything you need to feed your party.
GAME PLAN: THE DECOR
Go the full 10 yards by adding fresh flowers from Best of Savannah winner John Davis Florist to your game-day celebration.
GAME PLAN: THE SPREAD
Elevate your table with a Bloody Mary bar, Sophistiplate plastic cutlery and the Touchdown tablerunner (available at Emily McCarthy Shoppe).
Special thanks to the Rhangos family for hosting us at their home, and to our 2022 Best of Savannah honorees who participated in this styled shoot, including Bull Street Taco, Emily McCarthy Shoppe, John Davis Florist, Joselove-Filson Advertising Inc., J. Paige, J. Parker Ltd. and Red Clover Boutique.