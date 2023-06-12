The Afterword: Savannah in the Summertime

MY HUSBAND AND I — just newlyweds at the time — relocated to Savannah in 2000. In late-August. And if you’re already giggling to yourself, then you know where this story is going.

When we arrive at the downtown rental we found sight unseen, I hop out of the car and get hit smack in the face with a wall of heat and humidity. It’s difficult to even breathe, like the air is something I should chew instead of inhale. Before I even make it to the sidewalk, I’m bitten by a mosquito the size of a Pterodactyl (still have the scar) and a thousand somethings I can’t even see. A needle-sharp arm of a plant that initially appeared neighborly, violently sticks my thigh.

I begin to bleed.

I begin to cry.

I knew we were moving south; I just didn’t realize we were moving to Hades.

Illustration by Ray Goto

Summers in Savannah are polarizing. There are the folks who cocoon themselves in their house, wearing a personal mini-fan/water spritzer around their neck, and don’t emerge again until the end of summer — better known as Halloween.

Then there are the sun salutationers, whose bodies seem to suck up vitamin D like a chilled glass of sweet tea from a straw. They’re the ones you see running during the hottest time of the day, and you look to see what’s chasing them. They seem oddly at ease with the sweat that runs down their backs, faces and teeth. (These are the same folks who can barely pull themselves out of bed on an overcast day — of which we have about five, annually — and mope around whining, “I just can’t,” over and over and over again.)

My first encounter with a Savannah summer felt like a near-fatal experience, but it didn’t take long for me to become that latter person — the one who spends November through May anxiously itching for the weather to “finally warm up,” even though some seem to think 80 degrees in March is hot enough. As if.

You see, there’s just something about summers in Savannah that overshadow — or maybe scorches? — the other paltry seasons. Each day holds a kind of promise and potential that the cooler days just don’t seem to provide. Work somehow feels lighter, like it’s secondary to the pursuit of leisure. Summertime is about late nights, cookouts, family, beaches, boating, pools and vacations. And, most importantly, my birthday.

You see, there’s just something about summers in Savannah that overshadow — or maybe scorches? — the other paltry seasons. Each day holds a kind of promise and potential that the cooler days just don’t seem to provide.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that because I teach college, I have summers off. This does, however, hurt my neighbor very much. I know this because he gives me the “one-finger salute” as he heads off to work each morning. But just across the fence, I know he’s also living his best summer life when I hear music playing and his kids splashing around in the pool, the smell of steaks on the grill laced with Citronella.

And where is that once-newlywed husband of mine during these roasty months? He’s either inside, mashing the thermostat to 65 degrees while changing out the batteries for his personal mini-fan/water spritzer or fully immersed at the deep end of the pool while I glide along the surface, fully exposed to the sun on an inflatable. To each his own.

But the point is, no matter how you look at it, nothing compares to summer in Savannah. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.

This story and more in the May/June issue of Savannah magazine. Get your copy today.