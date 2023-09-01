Best of Savannah, Features, Features, Health

The Best Of Savannah Doctors 2023

by
Providing excellent patient care while keeping up with the latest medical innovations is no easy feat, but these Best of Doctors honorees do it seamlessly.

ALLERGIST/IMMUNOLOGIST 
Bruce D. Finkel, MD, Coastal Allergy & Asthma
Runner-up: Wasil Kahn, MD, PhD, SouthCoast Health

ANESTHESIOLOGIST
William M. Fuqua, MD, Anesthesia Associates Savannah
Runner-up: John Solitario, MD, Anesthesia Consultants of Savannah

AUDIOLOGIST
Susan Timna, AuD, CCC-A, Expert Hearing … Your Concierge Solution
Runner-up: Cori Palmer, AuD, CCC-A, Expert Hearing … Your Concierge Solution

BARIATRIC SURGEON
Oliver C. Whipple, MD, Memorial Health
Runner-up: Robert J. Kelly, MD, Memorial Health

CARDIOLOGIST
Jennifer L. Yeh, MD, Memorial Health
Runner-up: Roy D. Flood, MD, FACC, SouthCoast Health

CARDIOVASCULAR SURGEON 
Chadwick W. Stouffer, MD, Memorial Health
Runner-up:  Jeremy E. London, MD, St. Joseph’s/Candler

CHIROPRACTOR
Layton Truax, DC, TrüMove Chiropractic Wellness
Runner-up: Todd M. Titus, DC, Titus Chiropractic & Sports Therapy

CRITICAL CARE SPECIALIST/INTENSIVIST
Nizar S. Eskandar, MD, FACP, CMCM, SouthCoast Health
Runner-up: Ryan Moody, MD, FCCP, Southeast Lung Associates

DENTISTRY & ORAL HEALTH

COSMETIC DENTIST
Mark N. Dye, DMD, Mark N. Dye, DMD LLC
Runner-up: Roy D. Maynard Jr., DDS, Georgetown Family Dental

DENTAL HYGIENIST
Sojourner May, RDH, Georgetown Family Dental
Runner-up: Melissa Plumber, Poston Dental

GENERAL DENTIST
Roy D. Maynard Jr., DDS, Georgetown Family Dental
Runner-up: Mark N. Dye, DMD, Mark N. Dye, DMD LLC

ORAL SURGEON
Michael C. Wilson, DMD, Chatham Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Runner-up: Paul M. Hinchey, DMD, MD, Chatham Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

ORTHODONTIST
Christopher Deleon, DMD, Broderick, Dusek & Deleon Orthodontics
Runner-up: Mark Dusek, DDS, MS, Broderick, Dusek & Deleon Orthodontics

DERMATOLOGIST
Corinne Howington, MD, Low Country Dermatology & Aesthetics
Runner-up: Claudia N. Gaughf, MD, Gaughf Dermatology

EAR, NOSE & THROAT SPECIALIST
David S. Oliver, MD, FACS, Coastal Ear, Nose & Throat
Runner-up: Michael Zoller, MD, FACS, ENT Associates of Savannah

EMERGENCY MEDICAL DOCTOR
Sanjay Iyer, MD, Memorial Health
Runner-up: Jay D. Goldstein, MD, Memorial Health

ENDOCRINOLOGIST
Ismary O. De Castro, MD, Savannah Endocrinology
Runner-up: Abby T. Abisogun, MD, ECNU, Shoreline Endocrinology

FAMILY MEDICINE/GENERAL PRACTITIONER
Yulianty D. Kusuma, MD, FACP, Internal Medicine of Savannah
Runner-up: Christopher J. Oldfield, MD, SouthCoast Health

FOOT SPECIALIST/PODIATRIST
Craig K. Skalla, DPM, SouthCoast Health
Runner-up: David Valbuena, DPM, Georgia Foot & Ankle

FUNCTIONAL MEDICINE SPECIALIST
Rebecca Hart, ANP-BC, IFMCP, Faith, Hope & Wellness
Runner-up: Tassie Hargrove, BS, DC, ANA, Holistic Wellness Center of Savannah

GASTROENTEROLOGIST
Mark E. Murphy, MD, The Center for Digestive & Liver Health
Runner-up: Branden S. Hunter, MD, Gastroenterology Consultants of Savannah

GENERAL SURGEON
Jeffrey S. Mandel, MD, FACS, SouthCoast Health
Runner-up: T. Ellis “Chip” Barnes IV, MD, Memorial Health

WOMEN’S HEALTH

GYNECOLOGIST
Andrew Tucker, MD, St. Joseph’s/Candler
Runner-up: Sarah C. Jarrell, MD, FACOG, Savannah ObGyn

OBSTETRICIAN/ GYNECOLOGIST (TIE)
Andrew Tucker, MD, St. Joseph’s/Candler
Sarah C. Jarrell, MD, FACOG, Savannah ObGyn
Runner-up: Carmela A. Pettigrew, MD, The Rejuvenation Clinic of Savannah and OB/GYN Specialists of Savannah

UROGYNECOLOGIST
Joseph T. Stubbs III, MD, FFPMRS, FACOG, UROGYN Savannah
Runner-up: Barry Schlafstein, MD, St. Joseph’s/Candler

HAIR RESTORATION SURGEON/SPECIALIST
Timothy Minton, MD, FACS, Minton MD Hair Restoration Center at Savannah Facial Plastic Surgery
Runner-up: E. Ronald Finger, MD, Finger & Associates Plastic Surgery Center

HOME HEALTH CARE PROVIDER
Coastal Care Partners
Runner-up: THA Concierge Care

HOME MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDER
Alliance Home Medical
Runner-up: AeroCare

HORMONE THERAPIST
Harry Collins, DO, Savannah Age Management Medicine
Runner-up (TIE): Carmela A. Pettigrew, MD, The Rejuvenation Clinic of Savannah and OB/GYN Specialists of Savannah
Pamela G. Gaudry, MD, The Georgia Center for Menopausal Medicine

HOSPICE-CARE PROVIDER
Hospice Savannah, Inc.
Runner-up: Georgia Hospice Care

INFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALIST
Melissa Wynn, MD, Southern Surgical Providers, PC
Runner-up: Nenad Avramovski, MD, SouthCoast Health

DOCTOR OF INTERNAL MEDICINE
Yulianty D. Kusuma, MD, FACP, Internal Medicine of Savannah
Runner-up: Misal Patel, MD, SouthCoast Health

NEPHROLOGIST
Nizar S. Eskandar, MD, FACP, CMCM, SouthCoast Health
Runner-up: Rebecca L. Sentman, MD, Nephrology and Hypertension Medical Associates

NEUROLOGIST
Victor W. Rosenfeld, MD, Rosenfeld Neurology and Sleep
Runner-up (TIE): J. Michael Hemphill, MD, Savannah Neurology Specialists
Stephen N. Donahue, MD, Savannah Neurology Specialists

NEUROSURGEON
Louis G. Horne IV, MD, Neurological & Spine Institute
Runner-up: Kevin N. Ammar, MD, Neurological & Spine Institute

NURSING

CLINICAL REGISTERED NURSE ANESTHETIST (CRNA)
James R. Glazier Jr., CRNA, The Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery
Runner-up: Gayle Ridgway, DNP, CRNA, The Georgia Institute
for Plastic Surgery

FAMILY NURSE PRACTITIONER (FNP)
Caroline Turner, FNP-C, Low Country Dermatology & Aesthetics
Runner-up: Brianna Sapp, FNP-C, Savannah Facial Plastic Surgery

NURSE (LPN/RN)
Jason Cook, LPN, Savannah Facial Plastic Surgery
Runner-up: Heather May Mathis, RN, The Georgia Institute
for Plastic Surgery

NURSE (NP)
Elizabeth Childress, NP (ACNP), Coastal Care Partners
Runner-up: Punam Sheth, NP-C, MSN, Coastal Pediatrics

PEDIATRIC NURSE PRACTITIONER
Jessica Glover, MSN, NP-C, Coastal Pediatrics
Runner-up: Samantha Bossak, FNP, Coastal Care Partners

PSYCHIATRIC MENTAL HEALTH NURSE PRACTITIONER
Heather Mell, NP-C, Shrink Savannah

WOMEN’S HEALTH NURSE PRACTITIONER
Melanie Brainard, FNP, Coastal Care Partners
Runner-up: Brandy Aliotta, APRN, BC, St. Joseph’s/Candler

NUTRITIONIST
Sandra G. Brassard, RD, LD, CDCES, Internal Medicine of Savannah, Southern Comfort Nutrition
Runner-up: Rebekah M. Laurance, RD, LD, CDCES, SouthCoast Health

DOCTOR OF OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE
J. David Carson, MD, ExperCARE Health

OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST
Bob Phillips, OTR/L, CHT, COMT, Optim Orthopedics
Runner-up: Kristen VanVlek, OTD, OTR/L, CPAM, Pediatric Rehabilitation & Wellness

ONCOLOGIST
Mark A. Taylor, MD, Summit Cancer Care
Runner-up (TIE): O. George Negrea, MD, Low Country Cancer Care
Jennifer Yannucci, MD, Low Country Cancer Care

OPHTHALMOLOGIST
Richard Schulze Jr., MD, Schulze Eye & Surgery Center
Runner-up: Mark K. Manocha, MD, Georgia Eye Institute

OPTOMETRIST
Erika Morrow, MS, OD, ForSight Unique Eye Care & Eye Wear
Runner-up: Edward D. Sammons, OD, SouthCoast Health

ORTHOPEDIC SURGEON

FOOT & ANKLE
John T. Prather, MD, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates
Runner-up: Juha Jaakkola, MD, Optim Orthopedics

HAND & WRIST
Ronald H. Levit, MD, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates
Runner-up: Gregory Kolovich, MD, Optim Orthopedics

HIP & KNEE
Charles A. Hope II, MD, Optim Orthopedics
Runner-up: Robert Dow Hoffman, MD, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates

SHOULDER & ELBOW
James W. Wilson Jr., MD, Optim Orthopedics
Runner-up: Robert Dow Hoffman, MD, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates

SPINE
D’mitri Sofianos, MD, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates
Runner-up: Thomas E. Niemeier, MD, Optim Orthopedics

OSTEOPATHIC PHYSICIAN
Mark A. Jenkins, DO, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates
Runner-up: Regina D. Dandy, DO, SouthCoast Health

OUTPATIENT THERAPY CLINIC
Chatham Orthopaedic Associates
Runner-up: Optim Orthopedics

PAIN MEDICINE/MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST
Joseph Hegarty, MD, Optim Pain Management
Runner-up: Keith A. Kirby, MD, Savannah Pain Management & Savannah Pain Center

PEDIATRICIAN
Ben Spitalnick, MD, MBA, FAAP, Pediatric Associates of Savannah
Runner-up: Dudley W. Stone, MD, Coastal Pediatrics

PEDIATRIC PSYCHIATRIST
Kevin Winders, MD, LifeStance Health

PEDIATRIC PSYCHOLOGIST/PSYCHOTHERAPIST
Kristi Hofstadter-Duke, PhD, Savannah Behavioral Pediatrics
Runner-up: Shauna Joye, PhD, LP, Joye Psychology & Wellness, LLC

PEDIATRIC SPECIALIST
Evan M. Siegall, MD, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates
Runner-up: Christopher H. Rittmeyer, MD, Memorial Health

PERINATOLOGIST
Anthony B. Royek, MD, Memorial Health
Runner-up: Arthur M. Baker, MD, Memorial Health

PHARMACY
Village Walk Pharmacy
Runner-up: Georgetown Drug Company

PHYSICAL THERAPIST
Ernest R. Ledesma Jr., PT, Ledesma Sports Medicine
Runner-up: Andrew Aberle, PT, DPT, Independent Physical Therapy of Georgia, LLC

PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT
Angela M. Ring-Scarboro, PA-C, Internal Medicine of Savannah
Runner-up: Elizabeth B. Brennan, PA-C, Low Country Dermatology
& Aesthetics

PLASTIC SURGEON

BREAST & BODY
Thomas W. Horn, MD, The Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery
Runner-up: Richard J. Greco, MD, The Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery

FACE & NECK
Timothy Minton, MD, FACS, Savannah Facial Plastic Surgery
Runner-up: Thomas W. Horn, MD, The Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery

RECONSTRUCTIVE
Thomas W. Horn, MD, The Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery
Runner-up: Richard J. Greco, MD, The Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery

PSYCHIATRIST
Kevin Winders, MD, LifeStance Health
Runner-up: Chad Brock, MD, Shrink Savannah

PSYCHOLOGIST/PSYCHOTHERAPIST
Daniel S. Haddad, LCSW, LISW, MAC, Savannah Therapy
Runner-up: Shauna Joye, PhD, LP, Joye Psychology & Wellness, LLC

PULMONOLOGIST
Ryan B. Moody, MD, FCCP, Southeast Lung Associates
Runner-up: Gifford W. Lorenz, MD, Southeast Lung Associates

RADIOLOGIST
Jack Considine, MD, Coastal Imaging; GLOBIS: Global Imaging Solutions; The Center for Women’s Health
Runner-up: Robert “Hunter” Dunlap, MD, Savannah Chatham Imaging

REPRODUCTIVE ENDOCRINOLOGIST
Patrick Blohm, MD, The Georgia Center for Reproductive Medicine
Runner-up: John Schnorr, MD, Coastal Fertility Specialists

RHEUMATOLOGIST
Than Win, MD, Wrightington Rheumatology
Runner-up: Dean H. Stephens, MD, Coastal Rheumatology Associates

RHINOLOGIST (NASAL & SINUS)
Christopher Melroy, MD,FARS, Georgia Nasal & Sinus Institute
Runner-up: David S. Oliver, MD, FACS, Coastal Ear, Nose and Throat

SLEEP SPECIALIST
Carlton R. Kemp Jr., MD, Memorial Health Southeast Sleep Disorders Center
Runner-up: James A. Daly III, MD, FCCP, FAASM, Southeast Lung Associates

SPEECH-LANGUAGE PATHOLOGIST
Brittany P. Tyler, MS, CCC-SLP, The Speech Clinic of the Coastal Empire; RiteCare Center for Communication Disorders (formerly with Chatterbox Pediatric Therapy)
Runner-up (TIE): Ansley Sellers, CCC-SLP, The Speech Clinic of the Coastal Empire
Tory Candea, SLPD, CCC-SLP, CBIS, CDP, CTSS, RiteCare Center for Communication Disorders

THORACIC SURGEON
Marc Bailey, MD, FACS, St. Joseph’s/Candler
Runner-up: Chadwick W. Stouffer, MD, Memorial Health

URGENT/IMMEDIATE CARE CLINIC 
ExperCARE Health
Runner-up: Urgent Care of Berwick, Midtown, Sandfly & Wilmington Island

UROLOGIST
Buffi G. Boyd, MD, Urological Associates of Savannah, PC
Runner-up: Thomas E. Shook, MD, Urological Associates of Savannah

VASCULAR SURGEON
E. Jerry Cohn Jr., MD, Savannah Vascular Institute
Runner-up: Anthony J. Avino, MD, Savannah Vascular Institute

WEIGHT-LOSS SPECIALIST
Steve Fabrizio, MD, Premier Medical Weight Loss & Wellness
Runner-up: Don Gates, MD, Scale Solutions

