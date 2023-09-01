The Best Of Savannah Doctors 2023

ALLERGIST/IMMUNOLOGIST
Bruce D. Finkel, MD, Coastal Allergy & Asthma
Runner-up: Wasil Kahn, MD, PhD, SouthCoast Health
ANESTHESIOLOGIST
William M. Fuqua, MD, Anesthesia Associates Savannah
Runner-up: John Solitario, MD, Anesthesia Consultants of Savannah
AUDIOLOGIST
Susan Timna, AuD, CCC-A, Expert Hearing … Your Concierge Solution
Runner-up: Cori Palmer, AuD, CCC-A, Expert Hearing … Your Concierge Solution
BARIATRIC SURGEON
Oliver C. Whipple, MD, Memorial Health
Runner-up: Robert J. Kelly, MD, Memorial Health
CARDIOLOGIST
Jennifer L. Yeh, MD, Memorial Health
Runner-up: Roy D. Flood, MD, FACC, SouthCoast Health
CARDIOVASCULAR SURGEON
Chadwick W. Stouffer, MD, Memorial Health
Runner-up: Jeremy E. London, MD, St. Joseph’s/Candler
CHIROPRACTOR
Layton Truax, DC, TrüMove Chiropractic Wellness
Runner-up: Todd M. Titus, DC, Titus Chiropractic & Sports Therapy
CRITICAL CARE SPECIALIST/INTENSIVIST
Nizar S. Eskandar, MD, FACP, CMCM, SouthCoast Health
Runner-up: Ryan Moody, MD, FCCP, Southeast Lung Associates
DENTISTRY & ORAL HEALTH
COSMETIC DENTIST
Mark N. Dye, DMD, Mark N. Dye, DMD LLC
Runner-up: Roy D. Maynard Jr., DDS, Georgetown Family Dental
DENTAL HYGIENIST
Sojourner May, RDH, Georgetown Family Dental
Runner-up: Melissa Plumber, Poston Dental
GENERAL DENTIST
Roy D. Maynard Jr., DDS, Georgetown Family Dental
Runner-up: Mark N. Dye, DMD, Mark N. Dye, DMD LLC
ORAL SURGEON
Michael C. Wilson, DMD, Chatham Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Runner-up: Paul M. Hinchey, DMD, MD, Chatham Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
ORTHODONTIST
Christopher Deleon, DMD, Broderick, Dusek & Deleon Orthodontics
Runner-up: Mark Dusek, DDS, MS, Broderick, Dusek & Deleon Orthodontics
DERMATOLOGIST
Corinne Howington, MD, Low Country Dermatology & Aesthetics
Runner-up: Claudia N. Gaughf, MD, Gaughf Dermatology
EAR, NOSE & THROAT SPECIALIST
David S. Oliver, MD, FACS, Coastal Ear, Nose & Throat
Runner-up: Michael Zoller, MD, FACS, ENT Associates of Savannah
EMERGENCY MEDICAL DOCTOR
Sanjay Iyer, MD, Memorial Health
Runner-up: Jay D. Goldstein, MD, Memorial Health
ENDOCRINOLOGIST
Ismary O. De Castro, MD, Savannah Endocrinology
Runner-up: Abby T. Abisogun, MD, ECNU, Shoreline Endocrinology
FAMILY MEDICINE/GENERAL PRACTITIONER
Yulianty D. Kusuma, MD, FACP, Internal Medicine of Savannah
Runner-up: Christopher J. Oldfield, MD, SouthCoast Health
FOOT SPECIALIST/PODIATRIST
Craig K. Skalla, DPM, SouthCoast Health
Runner-up: David Valbuena, DPM, Georgia Foot & Ankle
FUNCTIONAL MEDICINE SPECIALIST
Rebecca Hart, ANP-BC, IFMCP, Faith, Hope & Wellness
Runner-up: Tassie Hargrove, BS, DC, ANA, Holistic Wellness Center of Savannah
GASTROENTEROLOGIST
Mark E. Murphy, MD, The Center for Digestive & Liver Health
Runner-up: Branden S. Hunter, MD, Gastroenterology Consultants of Savannah
GENERAL SURGEON
Jeffrey S. Mandel, MD, FACS, SouthCoast Health
Runner-up: T. Ellis “Chip” Barnes IV, MD, Memorial Health
WOMEN’S HEALTH
GYNECOLOGIST
Andrew Tucker, MD, St. Joseph’s/Candler
Runner-up: Sarah C. Jarrell, MD, FACOG, Savannah ObGyn
OBSTETRICIAN/ GYNECOLOGIST (TIE)
Andrew Tucker, MD, St. Joseph’s/Candler
Sarah C. Jarrell, MD, FACOG, Savannah ObGyn
Runner-up: Carmela A. Pettigrew, MD, The Rejuvenation Clinic of Savannah and OB/GYN Specialists of Savannah
UROGYNECOLOGIST
Joseph T. Stubbs III, MD, FFPMRS, FACOG, UROGYN Savannah
Runner-up: Barry Schlafstein, MD, St. Joseph’s/Candler
HAIR RESTORATION SURGEON/SPECIALIST
Timothy Minton, MD, FACS, Minton MD Hair Restoration Center at Savannah Facial Plastic Surgery
Runner-up: E. Ronald Finger, MD, Finger & Associates Plastic Surgery Center
HOME HEALTH CARE PROVIDER
Coastal Care Partners
Runner-up: THA Concierge Care
HOME MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDER
Alliance Home Medical
Runner-up: AeroCare
HORMONE THERAPIST
Harry Collins, DO, Savannah Age Management Medicine
Runner-up (TIE): Carmela A. Pettigrew, MD, The Rejuvenation Clinic of Savannah and OB/GYN Specialists of Savannah
Pamela G. Gaudry, MD, The Georgia Center for Menopausal Medicine
HOSPICE-CARE PROVIDER
Hospice Savannah, Inc.
Runner-up: Georgia Hospice Care
INFECTIOUS DISEASE SPECIALIST
Melissa Wynn, MD, Southern Surgical Providers, PC
Runner-up: Nenad Avramovski, MD, SouthCoast Health
DOCTOR OF INTERNAL MEDICINE
Yulianty D. Kusuma, MD, FACP, Internal Medicine of Savannah
Runner-up: Misal Patel, MD, SouthCoast Health
NEPHROLOGIST
Nizar S. Eskandar, MD, FACP, CMCM, SouthCoast Health
Runner-up: Rebecca L. Sentman, MD, Nephrology and Hypertension Medical Associates
NEUROLOGIST
Victor W. Rosenfeld, MD, Rosenfeld Neurology and Sleep
Runner-up (TIE): J. Michael Hemphill, MD, Savannah Neurology Specialists
Stephen N. Donahue, MD, Savannah Neurology Specialists
NEUROSURGEON
Louis G. Horne IV, MD, Neurological & Spine Institute
Runner-up: Kevin N. Ammar, MD, Neurological & Spine Institute
NURSING
CLINICAL REGISTERED NURSE ANESTHETIST (CRNA)
James R. Glazier Jr., CRNA, The Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery
Runner-up: Gayle Ridgway, DNP, CRNA, The Georgia Institute
for Plastic Surgery
FAMILY NURSE PRACTITIONER (FNP)
Caroline Turner, FNP-C, Low Country Dermatology & Aesthetics
Runner-up: Brianna Sapp, FNP-C, Savannah Facial Plastic Surgery
NURSE (LPN/RN)
Jason Cook, LPN, Savannah Facial Plastic Surgery
Runner-up: Heather May Mathis, RN, The Georgia Institute
for Plastic Surgery
NURSE (NP)
Elizabeth Childress, NP (ACNP), Coastal Care Partners
Runner-up: Punam Sheth, NP-C, MSN, Coastal Pediatrics
PEDIATRIC NURSE PRACTITIONER
Jessica Glover, MSN, NP-C, Coastal Pediatrics
Runner-up: Samantha Bossak, FNP, Coastal Care Partners
PSYCHIATRIC MENTAL HEALTH NURSE PRACTITIONER
Heather Mell, NP-C, Shrink Savannah
WOMEN’S HEALTH NURSE PRACTITIONER
Melanie Brainard, FNP, Coastal Care Partners
Runner-up: Brandy Aliotta, APRN, BC, St. Joseph’s/Candler
NUTRITIONIST
Sandra G. Brassard, RD, LD, CDCES, Internal Medicine of Savannah, Southern Comfort Nutrition
Runner-up: Rebekah M. Laurance, RD, LD, CDCES, SouthCoast Health
DOCTOR OF OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE
J. David Carson, MD, ExperCARE Health
OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST
Bob Phillips, OTR/L, CHT, COMT, Optim Orthopedics
Runner-up: Kristen VanVlek, OTD, OTR/L, CPAM, Pediatric Rehabilitation & Wellness
ONCOLOGIST
Mark A. Taylor, MD, Summit Cancer Care
Runner-up (TIE): O. George Negrea, MD, Low Country Cancer Care
Jennifer Yannucci, MD, Low Country Cancer Care
OPHTHALMOLOGIST
Richard Schulze Jr., MD, Schulze Eye & Surgery Center
Runner-up: Mark K. Manocha, MD, Georgia Eye Institute
OPTOMETRIST
Erika Morrow, MS, OD, ForSight Unique Eye Care & Eye Wear
Runner-up: Edward D. Sammons, OD, SouthCoast Health
ORTHOPEDIC SURGEON
FOOT & ANKLE
John T. Prather, MD, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates
Runner-up: Juha Jaakkola, MD, Optim Orthopedics
HAND & WRIST
Ronald H. Levit, MD, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates
Runner-up: Gregory Kolovich, MD, Optim Orthopedics
HIP & KNEE
Charles A. Hope II, MD, Optim Orthopedics
Runner-up: Robert Dow Hoffman, MD, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates
SHOULDER & ELBOW
James W. Wilson Jr., MD, Optim Orthopedics
Runner-up: Robert Dow Hoffman, MD, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates
SPINE
D’mitri Sofianos, MD, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates
Runner-up: Thomas E. Niemeier, MD, Optim Orthopedics
OSTEOPATHIC PHYSICIAN
Mark A. Jenkins, DO, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates
Runner-up: Regina D. Dandy, DO, SouthCoast Health
OUTPATIENT THERAPY CLINIC
Chatham Orthopaedic Associates
Runner-up: Optim Orthopedics
PAIN MEDICINE/MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST
Joseph Hegarty, MD, Optim Pain Management
Runner-up: Keith A. Kirby, MD, Savannah Pain Management & Savannah Pain Center
PEDIATRICIAN
Ben Spitalnick, MD, MBA, FAAP, Pediatric Associates of Savannah
Runner-up: Dudley W. Stone, MD, Coastal Pediatrics
PEDIATRIC PSYCHIATRIST
Kevin Winders, MD, LifeStance Health
PEDIATRIC PSYCHOLOGIST/PSYCHOTHERAPIST
Kristi Hofstadter-Duke, PhD, Savannah Behavioral Pediatrics
Runner-up: Shauna Joye, PhD, LP, Joye Psychology & Wellness, LLC
PEDIATRIC SPECIALIST
Evan M. Siegall, MD, Chatham Orthopaedic Associates
Runner-up: Christopher H. Rittmeyer, MD, Memorial Health
PERINATOLOGIST
Anthony B. Royek, MD, Memorial Health
Runner-up: Arthur M. Baker, MD, Memorial Health
PHARMACY
Village Walk Pharmacy
Runner-up: Georgetown Drug Company
PHYSICAL THERAPIST
Ernest R. Ledesma Jr., PT, Ledesma Sports Medicine
Runner-up: Andrew Aberle, PT, DPT, Independent Physical Therapy of Georgia, LLC
PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT
Angela M. Ring-Scarboro, PA-C, Internal Medicine of Savannah
Runner-up: Elizabeth B. Brennan, PA-C, Low Country Dermatology
& Aesthetics
PLASTIC SURGEON
BREAST & BODY
Thomas W. Horn, MD, The Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery
Runner-up: Richard J. Greco, MD, The Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery
FACE & NECK
Timothy Minton, MD, FACS, Savannah Facial Plastic Surgery
Runner-up: Thomas W. Horn, MD, The Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery
RECONSTRUCTIVE
Thomas W. Horn, MD, The Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery
Runner-up: Richard J. Greco, MD, The Georgia Institute for Plastic Surgery
PSYCHIATRIST
Kevin Winders, MD, LifeStance Health
Runner-up: Chad Brock, MD, Shrink Savannah
PSYCHOLOGIST/PSYCHOTHERAPIST
Daniel S. Haddad, LCSW, LISW, MAC, Savannah Therapy
Runner-up: Shauna Joye, PhD, LP, Joye Psychology & Wellness, LLC
PULMONOLOGIST
Ryan B. Moody, MD, FCCP, Southeast Lung Associates
Runner-up: Gifford W. Lorenz, MD, Southeast Lung Associates
RADIOLOGIST
Jack Considine, MD, Coastal Imaging; GLOBIS: Global Imaging Solutions; The Center for Women’s Health
Runner-up: Robert “Hunter” Dunlap, MD, Savannah Chatham Imaging
REPRODUCTIVE ENDOCRINOLOGIST
Patrick Blohm, MD, The Georgia Center for Reproductive Medicine
Runner-up: John Schnorr, MD, Coastal Fertility Specialists
RHEUMATOLOGIST
Than Win, MD, Wrightington Rheumatology
Runner-up: Dean H. Stephens, MD, Coastal Rheumatology Associates
RHINOLOGIST (NASAL & SINUS)
Christopher Melroy, MD,FARS, Georgia Nasal & Sinus Institute
Runner-up: David S. Oliver, MD, FACS, Coastal Ear, Nose and Throat
SLEEP SPECIALIST
Carlton R. Kemp Jr., MD, Memorial Health Southeast Sleep Disorders Center
Runner-up: James A. Daly III, MD, FCCP, FAASM, Southeast Lung Associates
SPEECH-LANGUAGE PATHOLOGIST
Brittany P. Tyler, MS, CCC-SLP, The Speech Clinic of the Coastal Empire; RiteCare Center for Communication Disorders (formerly with Chatterbox Pediatric Therapy)
Runner-up (TIE): Ansley Sellers, CCC-SLP, The Speech Clinic of the Coastal Empire
Tory Candea, SLPD, CCC-SLP, CBIS, CDP, CTSS, RiteCare Center for Communication Disorders
THORACIC SURGEON
Marc Bailey, MD, FACS, St. Joseph’s/Candler
Runner-up: Chadwick W. Stouffer, MD, Memorial Health
URGENT/IMMEDIATE CARE CLINIC
ExperCARE Health
Runner-up: Urgent Care of Berwick, Midtown, Sandfly & Wilmington Island
UROLOGIST
Buffi G. Boyd, MD, Urological Associates of Savannah, PC
Runner-up: Thomas E. Shook, MD, Urological Associates of Savannah
VASCULAR SURGEON
E. Jerry Cohn Jr., MD, Savannah Vascular Institute
Runner-up: Anthony J. Avino, MD, Savannah Vascular Institute
WEIGHT-LOSS SPECIALIST
Steve Fabrizio, MD, Premier Medical Weight Loss & Wellness
Runner-up: Don Gates, MD, Scale Solutions
