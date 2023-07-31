The Buzz on the Growing Mocktail Trend

Choosing to live 'damp' benefits the body and mind. Plus, where to find Savannah's best low- and no-alcohol cocktails, beer and wine.

Photography by MICHAEL SCHALK

THE “DAMP” LIFESTYLE TREND has made a significant buzz online, prompting an eye-opening conversation and the chance to reflect on how many of us view our relationship with alcohol.

For adults of legal drinking age, a damp lifestyle doesn’t mean cutting out alcohol entirely, but rather mindfully drinking in moderation — whether that be relegating the enjoyment of a few cocktails to strictly special events, or opting for beverages with low- and no-alcohol by volume (ABV) after a long day at work or during a social outing.

The Genco Freedom at Arco Cocktail Lounge & Coastal Fare

Choosing to live damp benefits the body and mind in a handful of different ways. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that excessive alcohol usage can lead to long term health risks such as high blood pressure, a weakened immune system, heart and liver disease, digestive and cognitive problems, as well as an increased risk for cancer.

According to recommendations in the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, adults can drink in moderation by limiting intake to two drinks or less per day for men, or one drink or less per day for women, on days when alcohol is consumed.

“There are so many benefits to slowing down when it comes to alcohol consumption — whether it be for a few hours or a few months. It’s great that craft cocktail lounges like Alley Cat give people the option to do so without missing out on a good drink or a good time.”

— Dheeraj Chatlani, bartender

It’s easy to aschew the guidelines and overlook the health risks when we’re in the market for a quick fix in terms of stress relief or charging our social battery. However, as we begin to grasp a better understanding of the importance of synchronously maintaining our mental and physical health, it may beg the question as to how alcohol is really affecting us.

Many who have chosen to participate in a damp lifestyle claim to recognize notable benefits in their health, particularly regarding their sleep patterns, energy and anxiety levels. These improvements are known to lead to longterm benefits such as healthier hair and skin, weight management, increased levels of serotonin and maintained or improved memory function.

The Hudson Express at Arco Cocktail Lounge & Coastal Fare

“I have noticed I feel a lot sharper mentally, and my energy isn’t fully reliant on caffeine, which has been a big switch for me,” says Maren Gudmundsson, who intentionally made the shift to limit her alcohol intake in 2022.

Gudmundsson offers a unique perspective on choosing to pursue a dry or damp lifestyle, as she has worked as a mixologist for the popular local restaurant group Ele and the Chef since 2020. She has also assisted in creating cocktail menus for a number of the restaurant group’s downtown hotspots such as Peacock Lounge, Chive and Arco, but Gudmundsson notes that the menus have recently been revised to provide more “mocktail” options due to the high demand for low- and no-ABV options.

“The mocktail and nonalcoholic options at Savoy have definitely taken off, and rightfully so. In addition to specifically crafting stand-alone mocktails, we’ve also started carrying nonalcoholic beer, which I know a lot of customers have really appreciated and been excited to try.”

— Justin Taylor, server

“I’ve been really excited to help curate a few new nonalcoholic options for our cocktail menus, moreso after realizing the benefits myself,” she says. “I love that it’s such a simple way to make socializing at bars more ideal or enjoyable for people living a dry or damp lifestyle who don’t necessarily want to miss out on a good time but do want to miss out on the hangover — myself included,” Gudmundsson adds with a laugh.

While weighing the pros and cons of swapping out a dirty martini for a virgin spritzer may vary from time to time, the beauty of the damp lifestyle is its complete flexibility to your personal experience. With little room for error, making this conscious choice to improve your mental and physical health is certainly worth a shot — perhaps a nonalcoholic one?

Six Mocktail Hotspots in Savannah You Don’t Want to Miss

While locals and tourists alike can agree a good cocktail isn’t hard to come by in Savannah, happy hour can feel a bit more daunting when looking for low-to-no ABV beverages. If you’re in the market for a buzz-free bar crawl, here are six locales that offer something for everyone.

ALLEY CAT LOUNGE

alleycatsavannah.com

With an ever-changing menu and pages of cocktails to choose from, Alley Cat Lounge (207 W. Broughton Lane) continually keeps mocktails in mind when curating a fresh assortment. Customers can always expect to find a minimum of 10 low- and no-alcohol cocktails, as well as nonalcoholic beer and cider options. The ACL Fall Pimms Cup remains a fan favorite year-round — consisting of Pimms, smoked blueberry, lemon, ginger, cucumber and soda.

“I love that our nonalcoholic options at Alley Cat are as equally enjoyable and thoughtfully crafted as anything else you’ll find on the menu,” says bartender Dheeraj Chatlani. “There are so many benefits to slowing down when it comes to alcohol consumption — whether it be for a few hours or a few months. It’s great that craft cocktail lounges like Alley Cat give people the option to do so without missing out on a good drink or a good time.”

PEACOCK LOUNGE

peacock-lounge.com

Located in the heart of downtown just steps away from Broughton Street, Peacock Lounge (37 Whitaker St.) offers an intimate and upscale setting with an equally impressive cocktail menu. While their nonalcoholic options may seem limited at first glance, the staff is more than happy to customize any of their signature cocktails to comply with your ABV preferences — or create something entirely from scratch.

“We’re constantly getting new nonalcoholic spirits to implement into our cocktail selection, and we want to play around with them and figure out what works together,” says Gudmundsson, who bartends at the lounge. “We’re always happy to create something new with your preferences in mind.”

SAVOY SOCIETY

savoysociety.com

Offering a trendy, eclectic atmosphere and a variety of tasty light bites, Savoy Society (102 E. Liberty St., Suite 109) has quickly become a bustling favorite for their craft cocktail menu, which includes nonalcoholic options like the Carrot Colada and Virgin Old Fashioned, allowing guests to enjoy the buzz without the booze.

“The mocktail and nonalcoholic options at Savoy have definitely taken off, and rightfully so,” says server Justin Taylor. “In addition to specifically crafting stand-alone mocktails, we’ve also started carrying nonalcoholic beer, which I know a lot of customers have really appreciated and been excited to try.”

The Hudson Express and The Genco Freedom at Arco Cocktail Lounge & Coastal Fare

ARCO COCKTAIL LOUNGE & COASTAL FARE

arcolounge.com

Offering a luxurious ambience, breathtaking views over River Street and eight delicious low- and no-alcohol cocktails, Arco Cocktail Lounge & Coastal Fare (42 E. Bay St.) is undoubtedly worth the trek across Savannah’s historic cobblestones. Customer favorites include The Genco Freedom — amethyst lemon, cucumber, honey and seltzer — as well as The Hudson Express — pineapple, coconut water, orgeat and fresh citrus.



“Something that comes into play when crafting a mocktail is how it fares with the flavors highlighted in our current entree and appetizer selection,” says head bartender, Mark Acasio. “In the same way you wouldn’t want to begin your meal with something rich and heavy like a smoked old fashioned, we put the same thought into crafting and suggesting a low-to-no ABV cocktail when pairing with food. It’s always fun experimenting in terms of highlighting different notes and flavors with a mocktail, allowing us to deliver the same experience that a wine or liquor suggestion offers.”

As more consumers look to reap the benefits from less alcohol, we expect more mocktails will fall onto our favorite menus. With so many well-crafted options to choose from, there’s no better time to skip the tipsy, but not the taste.

ZUNZIBAR

zunzibar.com

While you might not see a particular spot carved out on their menu for nonalcoholic drinks and cocktails, Zunzibar (236 Drayton St.) carries five different nonalcoholic liquors that they are happy to substitute for any of the spirits in their cocktails, frozen drinks, shots and shooters.

“Our Pineapple Express is hands down the most popular requested mocktail,” says Zunzibar employee Alec Ganley. This fan favorite is composed of Ritual’s nonalcoholic rum substitute, peach puree, pineapple, almond milk, cane sugar and lemon.

THE PUBLIC

thepublickitchen.com

A popular downtown eatery and bar, The Public (1 W. Liberty St.), aims to embody their farm-to-table mission wherever possible — cocktails included. With a seasonally rotating menu, you’ll find locally sourced fresh juices, shrubs and garnishes crafted into low- and no-alcohol alternatives without skipping out on any of the flavor.

“While you’ll notice there is not a specific section of our menu dedicated to nonalcoholic options, all of our bartenders are more than happy to concoct something for you specifically related to not only your personal flavor preferences, but what’s fresh, in season and complementary to your meal,” says bartender Harris Cutcher.

Find this feature and more in the July/August issue of Savannah magazine. Get your copy today.