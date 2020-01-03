The Good Life

Pigeon wears a snap-on doggie bandana handmade by our pup-loving graphic designer, Kristen Chapman. Find her goods on Instagram, @BowAddo

Photography by Katie McGee

Fame is a funny thing — it can make people change their names, forget where they came from, or sport sunglasses far too large for their face. But that’s not the case for one famous Savannah pup, who instead has used her celebrity status to help others.

In 2019, Pigeon, a two-year-old pitbull, was partially paralyzed in a car accident as a puppy and left at an animal hospital — her hind legs were useless, her fate uncertain. Fortunately, she was adopted by an able caregiver and trainer who could provide emergency medical attention and a stable, permanent home.

“[At the hospital] she’d been sitting in a cage just watching people, so a lot of her behaviors are really humanistic. She had to learn how to be a dog.”

When Pigeon was eight months old, a video of her using a new, custom wheelchair for the first time went viral: 1.6 million views and counting! That video, showcasing her unbridled glee at finally being able to run, went on to grace CBS This Morning, ABC News and virtually every Facebook feed in America. Happily, she’s held on to her viral status, building a following of more than 90 thousand Instagram followers, all who double-tap along to her joyful antics.

Photo by Katie McGee

“She is just the peppiest, most irreverent dog,” says Pigeon’s owner. She’s also indefatigable: Pigeon has already worn out her first wheelchair, perhaps from pulling herself up flights of stairs and getting into other mischief, like playfully hiding towels and shoes belonging to her two-legged family members.

By all accounts, she’s a fast learner and is now on her way to becoming a certified service dog. She’s starting small, with short visits to hospitals and retirement homes, and she’s also worked with veterans suffering from paralysis. The ultimate goal is for Pigeon to interact with the community more regularly, bringing hope in the face of adversity to people who need it throughout Savannah.

Photo by Katie McGee

“I just want to take our time getting there and not force too much on her,” says her owner. Judging by her recovery and rise to fame, however, there’s very little that could slow Pigeon down.

