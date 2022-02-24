Thirst Quenchers

Booze and barware, all locally sourced

Photography by JEREMIAH HULL // Styling by ALLISON MOL AND RENEE FABRIKANT

THE WELL-STOCKED HOME bar goes beyond spirits and mixers. Glassware is an essential part of putting it all together: high balls, low balls, punch cups, wine glasses (for white, red and sparkling) — there are so many ways to sip stylishly. Here, three at-home happy hours come to life with vessels and products made or available right here in Savannah.

WE’LL DRINK TO THAT

Savannah Bourbon’s single-barrel bourbon sits pretty in a vessel with Lowcountry flair, like this one from Marsh & Co. Serve neat, or make it an Old Fashioned with a Camp Craft Cocktails kit, featuring dried oranges and cherries. Marsh & Co. pitcher, glass and charger; PW Short ice bucket and stirrer spoon; Renee Fabrikant tray, available at Marsh & Co.; MMB By Hand coaster, available at Marsh & Co.

NO TIME TO MIX?

New Realm Brewing Company makes it easy with their range of canned cocktails, made with real fruit and spirits. Choose from Lime Margarita or Grapefruit Paloma, both made with tequila, or several vodka options: Cranberry Vodka, Moscow Mule, Lemon Drop and Orange Crush. Tip: If you go canned, add a twist or wedge for a pop of fresh flavor and color.

One Fish Two Fish glasses; Marsh & Co. fish gurgle pot, charger and candlesticks; Sea Salt ceramics cup, available at Marsh & Co.; Saltwater and Seaweed ceramic dish, available at Marsh & Co.

MAKE IT AT HOME: THE SAVANNAH GREY

It looks like a bourbon cocktail — but Hop Atomica vodka takes on a rich color and flavor thanks to tea. We used Hale Tea Co.’s Earl Grey for this simple, elegant recipe. Tea adds a healthy, antioxidant boost to even the most spirited concoction.

1½ oz Hop Atomica micro-distilled vodka

4 oz prepared Hale Tea Co. Earl Grey tea

Lavender-infused honey to taste (we like Savannah Bee Company’s lavender raw honey)

2 oz whole milk (optional)

Dried French lavender, for garnish

1. Brew the tea (can be done in advance) using 1 teaspoon of tea for every 4 oz. of water. If you prefer a stronger tea, use more tea leaf rather than brewing longer. In general, a black tea like Earl Grey needs to brew about 3-5 minutes for optimal flavor.

2. Add lavender honey to taste.

3. Once the tea and honey mixture is cool, combine with 1.5 oz. Hop Atomica vodka and the optional whole milk. For a vegan option, Hale Tea Co. proprietor Megan Miller suggests rice milk. Garnish with dried lavender, if desired.