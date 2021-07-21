Meet Thompson Savannah’s Top Chef

Photography courtesy of Whitney Otawka

Whitney Otawka is no stranger to life on the Georgia coast. For most of the last decade, she’s called the state’s largest barrier island home while working at Greyfield Inn on Cumberland Island, first as executive chef and most recently as culinary director.

Built in 1900 by the Carnegie family, whose portraits still adorn the walls of the colonial-style inn, Greyfield is best known for its unparalleled access to pristine marshland, 300-year-old live oak trees and uninterrupted beachfront views—after all, it’s the only commercial establishment on the island.

So the move to Savannah this past February with Otawka’s husband, Ben, and their 1-year-old son, nicknamed Fig, has come with a few adjustments. For starters, her neighbors are now all humans, not the wild horses that roam Cumberland. The nearest grocery store is mere minutes away and doesn’t require a ferry to get to. And she’s back in the company of fellow chefs.

One of those chefs is Mashama Bailey of The Grey, who connected Otawka to the team behind her current venture: execu­tive chef of the newly opened Thompson Savannah in the Eastern Wharf district. With mosaic tiles, botanical accents, and rich jewel tones, the hotel’s design aims to capture the Southern landscape. “Coming from a small, agrotourism-inspired spot like Greyfield, I was curious to see what I could do within the context of a bigger space like the Thompson hotel,” she says. “To already know the vernacular of—and have a relationship with—the Georgia coast has made it a special transition for me.”

That relationship is also on vivid dis­play in the cookbook Otawka wrote, The Saltwater Table (Abrams, 2019), a collec­tion of recipes from the coastal South. “It was written as a love story to Cumberland Island, which really translates to a love story of this region,” she says.

At Thompson Savannah, Otawka’s signature space will be Fleeting, an elegant restaurant located on the ground floor of the hotel, where guests can expect ingre­dient-driven, seasonal plates, including braised fairytale eggplant and vermillion snapper, that showcase the flavors of the region without muss or fuss. “I don’t like to over manipulate food,” Otawka says. Nor does she like an overcomposed plate. She’s most excited about the woodfire grill at the new restaurant, which will be used to prepare Appalachian Tomme and sum­mer vegetables, like squash and tomatoes, among other items.

In addition to Fleeting, Otawka’s role means she will help shape the aesthetic and vision for the hotel’s upstairs space, Bar Julian, which offers a sweeping view of the Savannah River. An avid traveler with a pen­chant for staying in beautiful hotels—“I’m a big fan of getting breakfast delivered to my room—it’s such a luxury”—Otawka is also excited by the opportunity to present her take on hotel dining. “I think there can be a stigma in our country about how good food that is served in a hotel can be, compared to countries like Italy or France, where great hotels are recognized for having a strong culinary presence, too,” she says.

It’s no easy feat for any chef. But she’ll have plenty of friendly support. Having worked with chefs in many of Georgia’s most beloved restaurants, including Restaurant Eugene in Atlanta and 5&10 in Athens, Otawka—who is also a “Top Chef” alumna—already has several longtime friends in her new city, like Bailey. At Fleeting, she’ll also be joined by executive sous chef, Victoria Shore, a culinary talent who impressed Otawka the many times they’ve crossed paths in the industry.

Ultimately, it was this kind of camaraderie that she was searching for after leaving Cumberland Island a little more than a year ago. “I loved my time at Greyfield. They’re like family to me. But I also had a desire to find a place where I could engage with a larger population and have that connection with the local community,” Otawka says. She’ll find that in Savannah—and likely much more.