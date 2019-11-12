Three Cheers

Savanannah soirees have a way of happening all at once. Here, we party hop through three chic fetes — let’s sip, snack and roll with the punches.

Photography by Mary Britton Senseney / Food styling by Elizabeth Demos

Fresh greenery straight from the yard is an economical way to add color and texture.

PRETTY IN PINK

Roasted, salted nuts and buttered crostini are savory complements to this lightly sweet, citrus-studded mulled wine from A.Lure. Set the table in tones of emerald and rose — and add ample gold accents for glitz and glam.

A.Lure’s Mulled Wine (serves 4-5)

1 bottle of red wine (750 ml)

1 orange, sliced into rounds

2 whole cinnamon sticks, plus more for garnish

8 whole cloves

2 star anise

2 tablespoons honey, such as Savannah Bee Company Tupelo Honey

1/4 cup brandy

Optional garnish: fresh cranberries

Combine ingredients in a saucepan and heat to a simmer over medium-high heat. Do not boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and let simmer for at least 15 minutes and up to three hours. Strain and serve warm with desired garnishes.

Products: Swirled glass cups, PW Short; Pink charger, One Fish Two Fish; Flatware, PW Short; Linens, yumyumsmileshop.com; Silver and gold tray, The Cottage Shop; Wooden bowls, stylist’s own; Flannel runner, stylist’s own; Votives, stylist’s own

Glass ball ornaments make for striking tabletop decor in serene tones of blue and silver.

TOAST THE COAST

Savannah’s coastal environs inspire the season with nautical elements like rope and sand dollars. Classic cheese and crackers with shrimp cocktail — served in scallop shells! — are the perfect nosh to pair with Cha Bella’s subtly spicy and oh-so-easy gin mule punch.

Cha Bella’s Gin Mule Punch (serves 8)

4 cups ice

4 cups ginger beer, such as Gosling’s

3 cups gin, such as Hat Trick Gin or Ghost Coast Distillery Small-Batch Burl Gin

1 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

1 cup mint leaves, plus more for garnish

2 sliced limes for garnish

Muddle mint. In a large punch bowl, combine all ingredients. Ladle into glasses or copper mugs, and garnish with sliced lime and mint.

Products: Oyster dish, The Cottage Shop; Linens, yumyumsmileshop.com; Rattan tools, One Fish Two Fish and The Cottage Shop; Plates, tray, glasses, One Fish Two Fish

Simple black dinnerware is unexpected and fresh, helping to ground the look.

MODERN WARMTH

Simplicity sets the tone for a crisp and woodsy tabletop. Whip up a batch of 39 Rue de Jean’s Poinsettia Coup de Poing (that’s “Poinsettia Punch” in French), and top with plenty of rosemary. Pungent olives and smoked salmon crostinis round out the mood.

39 Rue de Jean’s Poinsetta Coup de Poing (serves 9)

2.5 cups bourbon, such as Basil Hayden’s

1.5 cup Velvet Falernum

1.5 cup St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur

2 cup fresh lime juice

1.5 cup cranberry juice

1 lemon, sliced

Fresh rosemary sprigs

Combine all ingredients and serve over ice. Garnish with sliced lemon and fresh rosemary sprigs — clap the rosemary between your hands to release the aromatics!

Products: Branch candelabra, Clutter; Juicer, Hygge; Votives, Hygge; Coffee scoop (pictured holding salt), Hygge; Glasses, Yaupon Tea; Linens, yumyumsmileshop.com; Dinnerware, stylist’s own; Flatware, stylist’s own