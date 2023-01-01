Three-peat Champions

SPONSORED CONTENT PRESENTED BY SAVANNAH UNITED

Savannah United’s 2008 Girls Premier Team Claims State Cup

Photography courtesy of SAVANNAH UNITED

THE SAVANNAH UNITED’S 2008 Girls Premier team made Savannah United soccer history in May 2021 when it became the youngest team (of girls or boys) to win the Georgia State Cup — the U13 (under 13 years of age) Georgia State Cup Champions. In May 2022, the same team made club history, becoming the first team to repeat a state title, when it became the U14 Georgia State Cup Champions. Then, in December 2022, the premier girls team took it one year further, becoming the first to three-peat, claiming U15 Georgia State Cup Champions, which is the first time in Georgia Soccer history.

As a result — and for the third year in a row — the 2008 Girls Premier team will represent Georgia Soccer for the players’ respective ages at the U.S. Youth Soccer Southern Regional Championships, which features other state cup champions and National League Piedmont Conference champions from Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

The team currently is ranked second in the National League Piedmont Conference, U.S. Youth Soccer’s top level of competition, with a chance to win the league on January 14, the last game of the season. Additionally, the team is currently 1-0 in the National League Player Recruitment Opportunity (PRO) League, and it will wrap up its remaining games in Mesa, Arizona, in January, after several in Orlando, Florida, this past December.

The 2008 Girls Premier team is part of Savannah United’s Select Program, the organization’s competitive, try-out-based travel teams.

