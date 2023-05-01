Tour the Ardsley Park Home of Weezie Towel’s Liz Eichholz

The luxury towel designer, wife and mother of three makes the ordinary extraordinary in a charming abode

Photography by KELLI BOYD

FIRST-TIME HOMEBUYERS and newlyweds Liz and Jason Eichholz had very different wish lists when it came to house hunting.

Moving to Savannah from a New York City apartment seven years ago, Liz wanted to be downtown and within walking distance of a coffee shop. Jason grew up on Skidaway Island and was looking for a more suburban neighborhood. They reached a happy compromise when they discovered a circa 1920 home in Ardsley Park that checked all their boxes.

Liz is a born-and-bred Texan and never imagined living anywhere else, but life had other plans. The couple met while studying at the University of Georgia and headed to New York City after graduation. Shortly after getting married, they relocated to Savannah so Jason could join his family business.

Liz was busy building her career as well. She is the co-founder and creative director of Weezie, a Georgia-based luxury towel brand she started five years ago with her friend and business partner, Lindsey Johnson. After seeing a need in the marketplace, the two joined forces to redefine the perfect towel. Achieved with a proprietary spinning technique, they describe the product as equal parts soft, fluffy and absorbent.

The company moniker honors two special women in their lives — Liz’s aunt Eloise and Lindsey’s grandmother Louise. The name, like their brand’s aesthetic, represents a modern twist on tradition.

A leather Chesterfield sofa, a coffee table, Lucite end tables and fun lamps achieve an eclectic, laid-back mix in the living room.

Needing to get down to business, Liz and Jason had a short window to find a Savannah residence. Kismet struck when Liz was able to preview an Ardsley Park property before it hit the market. She instantly connected with the house and the homeowners, who were also from Texas.

“We lucked out that the owners had renovated almost everything,” says Liz. “It had a new kitchen and bathrooms.”

The historic home had good bones, high ceilings, lots of windows and beautiful light. The couple was sold.

Devoid of furniture and design direction, Liz knew just who to call. She reached out to her sister-in-law’s best friend, Robyn Roberts of Robyn Roberts Design. “When we moved, she was the first person I thought of,” says Liz. “She simply has the best taste — such an incredible mix of traditional yet funky — and she indulges my love of color and pattern.”

What the Eichholzses lacked in furniture, they made up for in artwork. “I was actually a graphic design major and painting minor at UGA, so many of the pieces in our house are my own work,” says Liz. “I just love art.”

With Roberts’ help, they created cohesive galleries for the couple’s growing art collection.

“Liz is a big art collector and especially likes acquiring the work of emerging artists,” adds Roberts. “I like to find a commonality in art groupings, whether that’s the color palette, frame finish or subject.”

Liz and Jason purchased a few items from the previous owners — a leather Chesterfield sofa, a coffee table and the dining room table and chairs. These furnishings became the jumping-off point for the design process.

“We started in the living room, because they wanted a place to hang with friends, have a drink and listen to records,” says Roberts. Anchored by the sofa, coffee table and formal fireplace, Roberts layered in Lucite end tables, a pair of unconventional-but-fun lamps by Kelly Wearstler for Visual Comfort & Co., a rug, and draperies in a Thomas Callaway fabric to achieve an eclectic, laid-back mix.

The next stop was the dining room. Roberts recovered the seat cushions on the dining chairs and brought in color and pattern with draperies and a grouping of playful marker portraits she found at Sophiella Gallery in Mobile, Alabama. A landscape painting also holds pride of place in this room.

“My favorite painting was found at a flea market in Paris,” says Liz. “It was the end of a very long day, and I was too tired to negotiate, so I left it. A decision I regretted for the rest of the trip and beyond. My husband somehow tracked it down once we were home and found an art shipper. I cannot tell you how surprised I was when I opened it. I cried tears of joy.” To this end, Liz advises, “Buy the art!”

In the butler’s pantry, Roberts pushed Liz out of her comfort zone by suggesting a dark color scheme. The cabinets and ceiling were painted black and Roberts selected a bold wallpaper from Studio Four NYC for dramatic effect. Liz trusted Roberts’ design instinct and is thrilled with the outcome. But her favorite spot in the house is the sunroom.

“It has really evolved with each stage of our life in the home. It started as my office; now it’s a lounge space and playroom,” notes Liz. “It’s filled with light; you can open the shades and feel surrounded by low-hanging trees and Spanish moss. It’s just such a happy space.”

A window seat, designed by Roberts, provides a cozy spot for curling up with a book with the couple’s three girls — Tempe (5), Eadie (2) and Annie Rowe (6 months) — and their dog, Lola (6).

The soothing blues and greens of the main bedroom’s upholstered headboard, draperies and bed pillows were inspired by a favorite dress.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom is a restful retreat from the busy demands of work and children. The room’s palette was inspired by a dress Liz loved. Roberts was able to incorporate those coveted colors — soothing shades of blue and green — into the décor with an upholstered headboard, draperies and bed pillows.

Down the hall, the girls’ bedroom is dressed in a pale pink and saturated green. Roberts had a custom bookcase fabricated to house the girls’ toys and books. Its scallop motif is repeated on the edging of the rose-patterned window treatments. The room’s design is sweet yet sophisticated enough to grow with the girls as they mature.

Soon, the Eichholzs hope to expand the back of their home to connect to an existing carriage house, ensuring ample space as the family — and business — grows.

“We use every inch of our house, and nothing can be too precious with three little ones,” notes Liz.

That goes for the bathrooms, too, which are well-stocked with Weezie towels and have had starring roles in many of the brand’s photo shoots, as seen on the website, Liz’s weekly “Sunday Towel Times” newsletter and Instagram page with nearly 90,000 followers and counting.

Although the bathrooms had been renovated by the previous homeowner, Roberts gave them a makeover with upbeat wallcoverings (Quadrille) that align with Weezie’s ethos: to bring joy to your bathroom and make every day a special occasion.

“We chose to wallpaper some of the smaller spaces and make them really punchy,” says Liz. “My house has been so woven into the identity of Weezie. It has served as a storage unit, a photo shoot location, a workspace and a testing zone.”

The bathroom is also where Liz ends the workday.

“I race home for our evening routine, dinner, bath, towel time, of course, story time and bed,” she says.

Then, she and Jason try to catch some quiet time together at the end of the day. “We both work a lot, but we really strive to make our time with our family impactful and find joy in the chaos.”

DETAILS

Homeowners: Liz and Jason Eichholz

Neighborhood: Ardsley Park

Year built: 1920

Year purchased: 2016

Square footage: 3,050

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms: 3 bedrooms, 3 baths

Interior designer: Robyn Roberts, Robyn Roberts Interiors

Tile/flooring: original pine

Paint: Benjamin Moore

Windows: original

Fabrics: Thomas Callalway, Schumacher, Zak + Fox, Carolina Irving, York Street Textiles, Michael Smith Wallpaper: Quadrille, Studio Four NYC (installed by Dan Grovenstein)

Furniture: custom, Ballard Designs, World Market

Lighting: Visual Comfort & Co., Clutter Furnishings & Interiors, Serena and Lily, Cruel Mountain

Upholstery: Maureen Eason Designs

Home accessories: Groves Brothers, Lulie Wallace, Clutter Furnishings & Interiors, Biscuit Home

Art: Sophiella Gallery, M Studio, Liz Eichholz, Clutter Furnishings & Interiors

Framing: Sandfly Custom Framing

All resources supplied by the interior designer.

