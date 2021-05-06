Design Brief: And for the Lady?

In disrepair after years of neglect, Monica and Garth Vernon’s new home, a charming Victorian they affectionately refer to as “the Lady,” needed more than a facelift.

Eager to honor her good bones while maximizing functionality, architect Christian Sottile meticulously restored the Lady’s floor plan and incorporated a luxurious, new master ensuite, while Florida-based designer Christine Bartke allowed the home herself to guide each design decision. The result is a modern Victorian masterpiece.



Sottile carved out the light-flooded master bathroom by enclosing the home’s second-story porch. An elegant riot of color and pattern — the Lady demanded it — the room features a contemporary Chinoiserie wallpaper by MissoniHome and a custom, orchid- hued vanity designed by Al Harry Furniture in Bluffton. A muted yellow hue, Dirty Martini by Sherwin Williams, adorns the ceiling, cheerily peeking through the bathroom’s transom window into the master bedroom, offering a glimpse of the glamour beyond.



Calacatta marble covers the floor in a tight, herringbone pattern and slinks up the wall, capped by a coordinating marble chair rail. A polished Vitrite soaking tub, shipped all the way from England to accommodate the room’s narrow footprint, and elegant antique-style hardware happily reflect light from the bathroom’s bank of windows.



To top it all off, the homeowners scoured local shops for the perfect accessories: a fauteuil armchair from Jere’s Antiques, painted and reupholstered at the behest of local designer Lily Brown, light fixtures from Circa Lighting and a glass lamp from Seventh Heaven Antiques.

Lady-approved.