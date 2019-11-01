Victory North: Take a Seat

With its button-tufted armchairs, placid palette and artwork by Jessica Pope, this third-floor seating area at Victory North is certainly inviting — but chances are you’ll be on your feet, and maybe even dancing. The new venue at the corner of Whitaker and Bull streets is all about experience-based programming: think cabarets, artist showcases, talent competitions, live music and festive private events like weddings and fundraisers.

“Our goal is to create an atmosphere that everyone feels comfortable in,” says Anita Ard, director of sales. That means a double-height performance space with decorative ironwork railing on the mezzanine level and moody paint colors that contrast the warm, exposed-beam ceiling. A lush outdoor courtyard and quiet nooks like the one pictured here make Victory North an even more perfect place to congregate.