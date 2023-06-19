Walking the Ardsley Park Chatham Crescent Home and Garden Tour

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Photography by KELLI BOYD

THE SUN WAS SHINING, fountains flowing and flowers blooming for the annual Ardsley Park Chatham Crescent Tour of Homes and Gardens on April 22, 2023. Taking place fittingly on Earth Day, the neighborhood was buzzing with nature’s beauty as visitors enjoyed a behind-the-scenes look at some of the area’s most impressive homes and gardens.

Five properties were featured — ranging in size and scope from carriage houses to mansions and secret gardens to formal, manicured grounds — highlighting the unique character and charm that defines the Ardsley Park/Chatham Crescent historic district.

A home overlooking Vetsburg Park

The tour is the major fundraiser for the Ardsley Park/Chatham Crescent Garden Club, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Run solely by volunteers, the event was a hit with 850 tickets sold and an estimated 1,000 attendees. The money raised goes toward beautification, restoration and upkeep of the area’s many parks and green spaces. The charity hopes to use a portion of the 2023 proceeds to erect a fountain in Kavanaugh Park in honor of Mary Myric, the founding garden club president, whose former home was on this year’s tour. Ten percent of the earnings are earmarked for outside projects, supporting and serving greater Savannah. “Although our mission is to promote the beauty and charm of the Ardsley Park area, we do our best to support the community,” says Trish Lawrence, current club president.

As a newcomer to Savannah, committee member Kit Trainor values the club as an opportunity to learn more about gardening and become actively involved in the neighborhood. Kit and her husband Patrick lived in Singapore and Hong Kong for 25 years before moving back to the States. After considering many other locales, they narrowed the field down to Savannah, eventually choosing Ardsley Park for its proximity to downtown, landscaped parks and “the friendly vibe.”

A look inside Kit Trainers Ardsley Park residence, which was one of five properties featured on the neighborhood’s 2023 Tour of Homes and Gardens

Selected for the tour, the Trainors’ home was built by Olaf Otto at the turn of the century. What was once a relatively modest home has been expanded over the years and now sits on four lots.

With help from Alair Homes Savannah, the couple has made their own changes to the residence — eliminating interior walls for spacious first-floor living and building a right wing to annex a step-down dining room and an upstairs primary suite. They commissioned Jade Steel Inc. to create a Juliet balcony on the exterior and a wrought-iron banister for the interior stairway. A stained-glass window with a hummingbird by artist Stephanie Farrow (Daylight Glass Studio) brings colorful light into the stairwell.

The Myrick house

The gardens of The Myrick house are complete with a pool and water feature.

The dated and cramped kitchen was completely transformed, gaining space from a downstairs bedroom to create a kitchen sitting area. An existing butler’s pantry was left intact — a homage to the original home. The library is a 1960s addition by architect John C. LeBey, and like every room in their home, is filled with Asian artwork and artifacts collected during the couple’s tenure abroad.

Kit calls her garden “a work in progress,” as she is continually editing and upgrading. The existing azaleas and boxwoods are being nurtured back to health. New cherry, dogwood and Japanese maple trees have been incorporated into the landscape, along with a variety of camellias, hydrangeas and fruit trees. Hardscape elements — a pergola, fountains and an outdoor kitchen — add structure to the garden and offer opportunities to relax, entertain and simply enjoy the serene surroundings.

Washington Avenue

Another on-tour home was the former residence of ice magnate Albert Montgomery Dixon, president of the Georgia Ice Company. The grand 1920s home overlooks Vetsburg Park and is recognized for its arched windows and brick façade. The formal entry, parlor and dining room are painted in Sherwin-Williams Urbane Bronze, unifying the space and the owner’s mix of fine antiques and personal collections. The dining room table, a North Carolina estate find, extends to accommodate the large family — including 21 grandchildren. A porte-cochère, which once accommodated automobiles, was enclosed with brick salvaged from the home and now serves as a gourmet kitchen. Outside, a covered porch overlooks the new swimming pool, and the carriage house does double duty for guests and pool parties.

Next, a compact backyard on East 46th Street was designed to maximize its square footage and create intimate entertaining areas. The house, overlooking Kavanaugh Park, was built in 1920 and was once home to Dr. Leo Michael Wachtel, the founder of Wachtel Physicians Supply Company and a well-known druggist in Savannah. The current owners upgraded the exteriors with herringbone-patterned pavers leading to a fire feature, dining area and carriage house. Plantings of hollies, maples, camellias, azaleas, privets, ferns and hydrangeas add texture and color.

One of the crowning jewels of Ardsley Park is the iconic Myrick house, which was owned by the same family for more than 100 years. The new inhabitants have lovingly restored and updated the residence inside and out. The imposing brick exterior boasts neoclassical detailing with Corinthian columns. The back of the house faces Entelman Park and was built to mimic the front with matching columns and gas lanterns. The grounds have received a modern facelift with the addition of a pool and spa. Boxed planters filled with herbs, decorative urns and inviting benches line the stone terrace leading to the ironwork gate and the park beyond.

Abercorn Street

Nearby, a lovely shade garden graces a nearly 100-year-old Washington Avenue residence. The yard was desperately in need of love when the owners purchased the property. With the exception of the towering Magnolia trees, nothing could be saved. The garden was revitalized with boxwood, hydrangeas and citrus fruit trees. The layout includes a fountain and a pergola brought from Mississippi. The homeowner hand-clips the Japanese boxwood surrounding the fountain to obtain a natural look.

An adjoining garage/studio is new but designed to look as if it had always been part of the picture. The upper floor houses the guest quarters, office and art studio. Ironwork from the main house was used to create a Juliet balcony, which overlooks the garden.

With a little help from Mother Nature, the hard work of 120 volunteers, gracious homeowners and a committee of eight club members that divided and conquered, the day was a huge success. As a result, the garden club presented the City of Savannah with a check totaling $11,980 for renovations to Solomons and Guckenheimer parks.

Building on the foresight and planning of the Ardsley Park and Chatham Crescent developers, the commitment of conscientious residents and the club’s mission of “beautification, conservation and education,” the neighborhood’s diverse architecture, green spaces and community spirit are being protected and preserved for generations to come.

