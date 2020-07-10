What’s Up, Doc?

People weighing the decision about whether to resume preventive care and elective appointments can rest easy. Medical and dental practices across Savannah are taking a number of specific precautions to keep patients safe.

In general, offices are urging patients to stay in their vehicles and check in on the phone rather than using waiting rooms. Staff and patients are undergoing preliminary temperature checks and screenings; all rooms are being regularly disinfected; and personal protective equipment like masks is required for staff and patients. Here’s what else is newly normal:

Coastal Pediatrics turned its two area locations into a separate well office (Pooler) and sick office (Savannah) and has removed communal toys and books. Find a wealth of information — including pictures of all providers in masks to ease kids’ nerves ahead of time — on their Facebook page.

Following a preliminary screening to enter the building, Chatham Orthopedic Associates is providing gloves for all patients to use their touch-screen computer check-in system.

Savannah Dental’s curbside check-in, which includes a temperature check, means patients won’t be exposed to one another. Checkout happens before they leave the exam room via a portable credit card scanner.

Savannah Facial Plastic Surgery uses N95 masks for all procedures and separates appointments between non-elective patients and cosmetic patients. An online skincare ordering site and virtual consults further limit contact. … Southern Allergy urges patients wearing masks to bring their emergency inhalers, if applicable. Telemedicine appointments are also available.

