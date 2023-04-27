SPECIAL ADVERTISING SECTION:

Women in Business 2023

Photography by ELEVATED COASTAL PRODUCTIONS, ANDREW FRAZIER, TIFFANY GOGGIN, CHRISTINE HALL, ANGELA HOPPER, KATHERINE IVES, KAYLEY SAVANNAH PHOTOGRAPHY, SARAH KOHUT, ROBIN ELISE MAAYA, SUSAN MCCANN, KATIE MCGEE, KEITH MORGAN, SHANNON PHILLIPS, ALE SANTANA, MICHAEL SCHALK, SHOT BY SOMI STUDIOS & BUNNY WARE

Savannah’s leading ladies are setting the pace in everything from banking and beauty to real estate and retail. Read on to meet the female entrepreneurs and executives who are propelling Savannah forward.