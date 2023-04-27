SPECIAL ADVERTISING SECTION:
Women in Business 2023
Photography by ELEVATED COASTAL PRODUCTIONS, ANDREW FRAZIER, TIFFANY GOGGIN, CHRISTINE HALL, ANGELA HOPPER, KATHERINE IVES, KAYLEY SAVANNAH PHOTOGRAPHY, SARAH KOHUT, ROBIN ELISE MAAYA, SUSAN MCCANN, KATIE MCGEE, KEITH MORGAN, SHANNON PHILLIPS, ALE SANTANA, MICHAEL SCHALK, SHOT BY SOMI STUDIOS & BUNNY WARE
Savannah’s leading ladies are setting the pace in everything from banking and beauty to real estate and retail. Read on to meet the female entrepreneurs and executives who are propelling Savannah forward.
- 40 Volume Salon & Spa
- AHAS Doctors of Audiology
- The Alexander Real Estate Group LLC, Keller Williams Coastal Area Partners
- Alphagraphics Savannah
- Ashley Brooke Properties
- Av8 Barbers
- BankSouth
- BankSouth Mortgage
- Barrel & Board Design
- BEETTAN
- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
- The Brow Bar Savannah
- Cecilia Russo Marketing
- Christina’s Healing Hands Massage Therapy and Wellness
- Coastal Heritage Society
- Coldwell Banker Access Realty
- Colleagues & Lovers
- Convention Consultants
- Core Pilates & Health
- Crowned Elite Athletics
- Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty
- Dental Harbor by Abby Dew, DDS
- DeVetter Law Firm
- Dogtopia of Thunderbolt
- Dr. Karen Gaston
- Employee Development Strategies, Inc.
- Engel & Völkers Savnanah
- Essential Me
- Everard Auctions & Appraisals
- ExperCARE
- Fiduciary EDGE Advisors, LLC
- Forsight Unique Eye Care & Eye Wear
- Four Corners Fine Art and Framing
- Friendship Coffee Company
- Georgia Eye Institute
- Glow MedSpa
- Goodwill Industries of Coastal Georgia
- Hancock Askew & Co.
- Heather Murphy Real Estate Group
- Hospice Savannah Inc.
- The Hub Savannah
- J. Parker LTD
- Jones & Bull
- Kayak Kafe
- The Landings Company Real Estate
- Le Macaron French Pastries
- Lesley Francis Public Relations, Inc.
- Lowcountry Foundation Repair
- LUCENT Insurance and Risk Advisors: A Boutique Insurance Brokerage Firm
- Luxury Living Savannah
- March Marketing
- The Mint Green Tag Sale Company
- Miss Judy Charters
- Morgan Rae Boutique
- Mystic Apothecary
- National Association of Women in Construction
- Nourish
- Official Guides of Savannah
- Planted In Savannah, LLC
- Realty One Group Inclusion
- Refine Savannah
- Salt Marsh Realty
- The Sanctuary Child Learning Center
- Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce
- Savannah Behavioral Pediatrics LLC
- Savannah Blinds Shutters and Shades
- Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision
- Savannah Dental
- Savannah Downtown Business Association
- Savannah Endocrinology
- Savannah Family Eye Care
- Savannah Logistics Group
- Savannah Magazine
- Savannah Plastic Surgery
- Savannah Station
- The Savannah Tribune
- Savoy Society
- SD Gunner Fund
- SDG Construction Services Inc.
- Sherry’s Honey Pot Fabrics
- Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum
- Showcase Kitchens
- Sound View Wealth Advisors
- Southern Tan and Wellness
- State Farm Agency — Erica Herndon Timmons
- Stephanie Hoey Interiors
- TACKL Health & Precision Wellness
- THA Concierge Care
- TIMS Bikes, Beach & Disc Golf
- Tollison & Company Construction
- UB Henna & Co.
- Victory Plumbing
- Vintage Barbers 912
- The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa